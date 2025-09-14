Everything Severance Won at The 2025 Emmys (Updating Live)

Getty

Apple TV+'s hit series Severance once again was a frontrunner at the Emmys, earning 27 nominations for the show's second season.

The Lumon crew are sure to go home with more than just a waffle party at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

With 27 nominations, Severance is leading the pack in with The Penguin trailing just behind with 24, and The White Lotus scoring 23.

Already a winner, the Apple TV+ workplace thriller is heading into Sunday night with six wins in a handful of creative arts categories, including Outstanding Production Design and Outstanding Main Title Design.

It's also still up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Adam Scott -- which would be his first-ever Emmy win should he take home a trophy -- as well as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama series for Britt Lower. Three Severance stars are in the running for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, including John Turturro, Zach Cherry and Tramell Tillman. Patricia Arquette, meanwhile is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Additionally, the show is up for Outstanding Drama Series, with the show's director Ben Stiller, up for honors for both the show overall and his work behind the camera.

Tramell Tillman took home the first award for the show on Sunday, picking up Supporting Actor. The win made him the first Black man to win the category.

Taking to the stage, an emotional Tillman thanked his "tough" first acting coach, his mother, who was seen in the audience cheering him on. "Momma, you were there for me when no one else was and no one else would show up ... this is for you," he said, before concluding, "I am full, I am humbled, I am honored. And as my momma would say, 'Look at God!'"

Britt Lower then took home the Supporting Actress trophy moments later, calling it a privilege to be nominated alongside the other actresses in the category, before thanking the show's cast and crew. She went to thank the show's fans, her family and team, before adding, "Thank you for Helly R., for choosing me."

More to come ...