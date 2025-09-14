Everything The Studio Won at The 2025 Emmys (Updating Live)

AppleTV+

Seth Rogen kicked off the night with a win, taking home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The Studio came out strong with its first season, tying The Bear for the the most nominations of all time for a comedy series in a single year.

The Studio is off to a great start at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Seth Rogen was pronounced a first-time Emmy winner within the first 10 minutes of the ceremony, taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Rogen was nominated alongside Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This, Jason Segel, Shrinking, Martin Short, Only Murders In the Building and Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.

"Thank you, Rogen began in his speech after being presented the award by Stephen Colbert. "Wow this is amazing I so could not wrap my head around this happening."

"I literally prepared nothing, I've never won anything in my life."

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The actor went on to thank his family and team for getting him to where he is today.

"Thank you to my wife, my mother, everyone who works on the show, my agents, the writers, everyone who guest starred on the show," he shared.

He continued in shock: "This is really just so lovely I don't know what to say. This is so nice I appreciate you all, have a good one!"

Luckily, for Rogen he stayed under host Nate Bargatze's 45 second demand for each speech. Because he was under, Rogen ended up adding another $6,000 to Bargatze's charitable donation to The Boys and Girls Club. Sadly for The Studio fans, Rogen forgot to thank Sal Saperstein -- a joke from the series. However, the night is still young.

Before Rogen's four nominations this year, Rogen had five previous Emmy noms -- making this his first Emmy win ever.

His streak continued later in the show, when he and Goldberg picked up the Comedy Directing trophy. Rogen thanked the show's cast and crew, praising the on-set collaboration, before Goldberg also thanked his family -- while Seth joked, "Lame!"

The Rogen-starring show, which debuted its first season earlier this year, broke out in a big way with its first season -- tying The Bear's 2024 record for scoring the most nominations of all time -- 23 -- for a comedy series. Both Severance and The Penguin came out with more nomination s-- 27 and 24, respectively -- but they're both in the Drama category; White Lotus also scored 23 nominations, but it's also considered a Drama.

Heading into the night, the show already picked up nine awards at the Creative Arts Emmys -- including Outstanding Guest Actor for Bryan Cranston, Casting, Cinematography, Contemporary Costumes, Music Supervision, Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy, Production Design, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.