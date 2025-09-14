Everything to Know About Nate Bargatze, The Stand-Up Comedian Hosting The 2025 Emmy Awards

Getty

Sunday's show will mark the first time the "clean comic" has hosted an awards telecast.

The 2025 Emmy Awards are getting a clean dose of comedy, thanks to Nate Bargatze.

The 46-year-old stand-up comedian, often dubbed the "nicest man in comedy," has officially been tapped to host TV's biggest night, and while he may not be a household name for everyone just yet, Bargatze's career has been on the rise. Here's everything you need to know about the man taking center stage at the Emmys.

He's Known as the "Clean Comic"

Unlike many Emmy hosts before him, Bargatze's humor steers clear of politics, profanity, and controversy. Instead, he focuses on everyday awkwardness and family life, with a few self-deprecating takes thrown in there as well. Fans love him for being refreshingly relatable, and his PG-13 style has made him a favorite for audiences across generations.

He's a Netflix Favorite

If you don't know Bargatze from his stand-up tours, chances are you've seen one of his Netflix specials or caught him hosting Saturday Night Live -- twice. His 2019 breakout, The Tennessee Kid, put him on the map, followed by The Greatest Average American in 2021, which earned him a Grammy nomination. He also released Hello World on Amazon Prime in 2023, and Your Friend, Nate Bargatze on Netflix last year.

He's a Proud Tennessean

Born and raised in Old Hickory, Tennessee, Bargatze is proud of his Southern roots, with his stories about growing up in The Volunteer State a staple in his sets. He often jokes about his family -- including his wife, Laura, and their daughter, Harper -- who frequently serve as comedic inspiration.

He's No Stranger to Award Shows

This won't be Bargatze's first time stepping into the spotlight of an awards show. He previously performed at the Grammys, but hosting the Emmys marks his biggest gig yet, and his first time helming a live awards telecast.

He's Bringing Something Different to The Emmys

Bargatze's laid-back, family-friendly style will likely bring levity to a ceremony that's often criticized for being too long or too self-serious. With his reputation for delivering big laughs without pushing boundaries, fans can expect an Emmys broadcast that's lighthearted and safe for the whole family.