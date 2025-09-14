Charlie Kirk Shooting Leads HGTV Star Erin Napier to War with Own Followers: 'I Will Not Celebrate Murder'

Getty

"I am revolted by some of the comments in my DMs," the 'Home Town' host posted on her IG Stories after Kirk's shooting. "Unfollow me, immediately, if you could be one of those comments. Christ, have mercy on us all."

While the most volatile of it appears to be over, HGTV star Erin Napier has been in the thick of it with her own followers since Wednesday's fatal shooting of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk over her response to his death.

In the latest -- and last, for now -- post shared to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the Home Town co-host shared a message from one follower sharing why they will be unfollowing her, explaining that "it's not what you said about Charlie Kirk but how in your story [you] support his free speech but not for the ones who disagree with you."

"And yes he had the right to say the second amendment was worth the deaths," the former follower continued, "Because I support the first amendment."

"But I also have the right to speak out against such a hate filled person," they added. "It appears you do not believe so. I am sorry you seem so angry over all this. May you find peace."

To this DM she shared, Napier had responded, "They definitely have a right to free speech. I was helping them spread their message more freely. Goodbye!"

Napier had been sharing personal exchanges like this one almost from the moment Kirk was shot and killed, with the triggering post apparently being when she posted to her Instagram Stories, per Parade magazine, "Only the demonized celebrate death."

On Wednesday afternoon, Kirk -- an often controversial right-wing political activist and strong supporter of President Donald Trump -- had been speaking at a student Q&A at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, when he was shot and killed by a sniper from a nearby building. He was 31.

On Friday, 22-year-old Utah man Tyler Robinson was identified as Kirk's alleged shooter. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a weapon causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice; they're all state felony charges, with the aggravated murder carrying a possible death penalty sentence. He's being held at Utah County Jail without bail.

She then began sharing how her own fans and followers had reacted to what she described repeatedly as her refusal to celebrate murder. At first, she did so in a general fashion, returning to her IG Stories to post, "I am revolted by some of the comments in my DMs about the last slide. Unfollow me, immediately, if you could be one of those comments. Christ, have mercy on us all."

After that September 11 update apparently didn't stop the torrent of DMs, Napier began on Friday sharing some examples of what she was getting by posting the screenshots of their messages and her responses to her Stories -- and she wasn't censoring names, either.

"Will no longer watch their show, putting her book and candles in the trash and removing all of them from social media feeds," wrote one follower. "Support of intolerance and hate has no place in my life."

Erin Napier stars alongside her husband Ben Napier on HGTV's popular Home Town, which has been shining a spotlight on their efforts to better their home community of Laurel, Mississippi via house restorations since 2016.

Her response to this angry follower was short and to the point, saying that she was getting hated on "because I will not celebrate murder."

Another follower, who is a purported "psychiatrist" also lashed out at the home renovation host, writing, "Really Erin? You are home schooling your precious children in LAUREL, MS (of all places) to prevent something like this from happening to them. This guy was ALL FOR IT. He died for what he believed in. God have mercy on his soul because I do not."

Napier shot back to the "psychiatrist" speculating about her parenting choice, writing, "You know nothing about why I am homeschooling my children, you sick goblin."

The psychiatrist was seemingly referencing school shootings, as many have called out Kirk's publicly-stated comments he made in April 2023 at a Turning Point USA Faith event, per The Guardian. There, Kirk stated, "I think it’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the second amendment to protect our other God-given rights. That is a prudent deal. It is rational."

Another of Napier's followers told her simply, "Thanks for making an unfollow easy peasy." Again, Napier pointed out that all of this was "because I will not celebrate murder."

A polarizing figure in his life, Kirk's death has triggered even more polarization, with many on the right -- including President Donald Trump -- quickly blaming the "radical left," even before a suspect had been identified. Meanwhile, both The View and late-night hosts have spoken out against political violence, with former Tonight Show host Jay Leno calling Kirk's death the end of "freedom of speech" in America.

Meanwhile, Kirk's wife, Erika, recently spoke out from her husband's podcast room with a vow to continue his works with Turning Point USA, a conservative movement and organization he co-founded when he was just 18 years old.

She proceeded to thank TPUSA, as well as Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, both of whom she described as close personal friends to Kirk.

Erika -- who is Catholic -- continued, "Two days ago, my husband went to see his savior, and his God," adding that Kirk always said he wanted to be "remembered for his courage and for his faith. Now and for all eternity, he will stand at his savior's side wearing the glorious crown of a martyr."

"The evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination have no idea what they have done," Erika said. "They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God's merciful love. They should all know this: If you thought my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country, and this world."

"You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife," she continued. "The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry." She further vowed that Kirk's "American Comeback Tour" will continue after he was shot and killed at his first stop: "No one will forget my husband's name and I will make sure of it."

Erika and Kirk first connected in September 2018. The couple got engaged in December 2020, before tying the knot in May 2021 in Scottsdale.