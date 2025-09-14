Noah Wyle Finally Wins First Emmy for The Pitt

Getty

Following five consecutive nominations from 1995-1999 for Supporting Actor on ER, Wyle finally took home the gold for Lead Actor on Sunday night.

Noah Wyle is officially an Emmy-winner.

The 54-year-old actor picked up his first Emmy Award after decades in television on Sunday night, taking home the Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series trophy for his work as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch on The Pitt.

He was up against Sterling K. Brown for Paradise, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us and Severance star Adam Scott -- the latter of whom was another favorite to win.

This was Wyle's seventh nomination, after he garnered five consecutive noms for playing another TV doctor, Dr. John Carter on ER, from 1995-1999. In the '90s, he ended up losing out to Ray Walston from Picket Fences, Hector Elizondo from Chicago Hope, Gordon Clapp from NYPD Blue and The Practice's Michael Badalucco.

During his speech, Wyle exclaimed, "Wow. What a dream this has been" -- noting he's been fortunate enough "for lightning to strike twice in my life," with both this series and ER.

He then thanked the show's cast and crew -- saying, "You bring your A-game every day, which inspired me to bring mine" -- before showing love to his wife and kids.

"To anybody who's going on shift tonight or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job. This is for you," he concluded.