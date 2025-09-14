Adolescence's Owen Cooper Makes History with Emmy Win

Getty

The British teen is now the youngest male winner for any acting Emmy ... ever.

Adolescence star Owen Cooper just made Emmy history with his win on Sunday night.

The British teenager, 15, took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his work on the Netflix series, in which he plays a 13-year-old boy accused of murder.

He won over Javier Bardem for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Bill Camp for Presumed Innocent, Rob Delaney for Dying for Sex, Peter Sarsgaard for Presumed Innocent and his own costar, Ashley Walters, who played Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe on the series.

With his nomination, Cooper became the youngest nominee in the category ... and now, with his win, he is officially the youngest male winner of any Emmy acting category, ever.

During his powerful acceptance speech, Cooper said that "standing up here is so surreal," after he just started taking drama classes a couple years ago.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

He went on to say that is win proves "that if you listen, you focus and you step outside your comfort zone," anything is possible -- cracking, "I was nothing about 3 years ago and I'm here now."