Phylicia Rashad Honors TV Son Malcolm-Jamal Warner at Emmys

CBS/X

The Cosby Show actress introduced the In Memoriam segment of the Emmys, taking a moment to also pay tribute to the late Warner.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner got a very special tribute from his TV mom, Phylicia Rashad, at the Emmys on Sunday.

Rashad, who played Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show opposite Warner, introduced the In Memoriam segment of the telecast, taking a moment to honor her on-screen son. Warner died from drowning at 54 back in August.

"He was a beloved teenager in an iconic television series who the world watched grow into manhood. And like all our friends and colleagues who transitioned this year, Malcolm Jamal Warner remains in our hearts," said Rashad during the third hour of the award show.

"Tonight, as is tradition at the Emmys, we remember them not just for their immense talent, but also for the way they made us believe in something bigger," she continued. "The best that is within us. And even though they may not longer be here with us, we can all smile, knowing that their impact will remain, knowing that their lasting impressions will continue to live on in story, knowing that they touched our lives."

"Whether you grew up watching them or have just now just discovered their brilliance, their light remains in the very fabric of our industry," her tribute concluded.