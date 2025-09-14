Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Confirm Engagement at 2025 Emmys

Getty

The couple and 'Happy Place' co-stars began dating in 2020.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are engaged!

While on the red carpet of the 2025 Emmys, the couple confirmed they are engaged after five years of dating during an interview with E! News.

The outlet's correspondent, Zuri Hall, referred to McEntire, 70, and Linn, 68, as fiancées and co-stars, who both star in the sitcom Happy Place.

"We're having a blast on Happy's Place and so glad to be here tonight," McEntire said.

People later confirmed the pair's engagement.

McEntire and Linn began dating in 2020, but they met in the 1990s. The country singer and actor started dating after they both starred on Young Sheldon, and the latter reached out to McEntire following the death of her mother.

"Rex and I have known each other since '91 when we were in The Gambler movie together with Kenny Rogers and then have known each other, kept in contact," McEntire told Today in 2021.

"And then in 2020 when Mama got sick, he called me," she said. "We'd gotten to see each other before because we're both on Young Sheldon. So starting in March of 2020, we just kept talking and visiting and finally got together, see each other in June. And we've been pretty much inseparable ever since."

McEntire has been married twice before. She was married to steer wrestling champion Charles Battles from 1976 until 1987, becoming a stepmother to his two sons from a previous marriage.

McEntire went on to marry talent manager Narvel Blackstock in 1989, and the two welcomed a daughter, Shelby, in 1990.

Through her marriage to Blackstock, she became a stepmom again to his three children he welcomed with his ex-wife, including Brandon Blackstock, the late ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson, who died last month.

McEntire and Blackstock divorced in 2015.