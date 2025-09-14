Stephen Colbert's The Late Show Takes Home Emmy Following Cancellation

Getty

The audience erupted with applause and began chanting, "Stephen! Stephen!" as the late night host celebrated his win ... after CBS canceled the show.

The talk show host -- whose show was cancelled by CBS earlier this year -- won the award for Outstanding Talk Series, during an award show airing on CBS.

The crowd stood up and erupted into thunderous applause as Colbert tried to calm everyone down, reminding them of host Nate Bargatze's $100,000 donation challenge.

"Think of the children," Stephen repeated.

Despite CBS axing the show, he began his thank you speech by giving props to the network.

"Thank you for this honor," Stephen said. "I want to thank CBS for giving us the privilege of being part of the late-night tradition, which I hope lasts long after this show [ends.]" He then pointed out "200 incredible professionals," adding, "You are the pros."

"I am so proud to be one of you," he added before thanking his wife, his three children and his parents.

To wrap up his moving acceptance speech, Colbert recalled speaking to Spike Jonze before he began his 10 year run on late night television.

He remembered Spike stopping by his office and asked what kind of late-night show he wanted to make.

"I kind of want to do a late-night comedy show that's about love," Stephen recalled saying, adding he wasn't sure if he ever got there, but eventually he "realized we were doing a late-night show about loss."

Colbert then explained how the two emotions were connected, because you never love something more than when you're about to lose it.

"Ten years later in September 2025, I have never loved my country more desperately," he said. "God bless Americ a... And if the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor."

The Late Show was up against Jimmy Kimmel Live! and defending champ The Daily Show in the category.