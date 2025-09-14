77th Annual Emmy Awards Red Carpet Photos -- Stars Step Out in Style!

Getty

The 2025 Emmy Awards are here and TV's biggest stars are putting their best looks on display for the occasion.

Some of the first to arrive were members of The White Lotus crew, who are up for 23 Emmys tonight, with Walton Goggins twinning with this wife, Nadia Conners in matching white looks, with Goggins in a white button-up and blazer atop black pants, and Conners rocking a white halter heck dress with a black bow.

Goggins' co-star, Sam Nivola, spiced things up with a velvet black tux that featured a color printed vest, white button-up and black pants.

White Lotus alum, Jennifer Coolidge also stunned in a black strapless number, with ruffle details.

The Studio's Chase Sui Wonders wowed in a black off-the-shoulder gown, while Severance's Dichen Lachman was nearly unrecognizable in a blonde 'do and sparkling gold ombre gown that was hard to miss!

