Colman Domingo Clarifies His Reaction After Jeff Hiller's Supporting Actor Emmy Win

The Four Seasons star chimed in after an X user noted that he and other fellow nominees Michael Urie and Bowen Yang looked surprised when Hiller's name was called.

Colman Domingo is clarifying his reaction to Jeff Hiller's Emmy win.

Hiller took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in Somebody Somewhere, fending off competition from Domingo for his role in The Four Seasons, Shrinking’s Harrison Ford and Michael Urie, The Studio’s Ike Barinholtz, The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Saturday Night Live favorite Bowen Yang.

As Hiller's name was called out, one social media user thought Domingo, Urie and Yang looked slightly surprised before they cheered for their colleague's success.

"Actually we all are reacting lovingly to our colleague, who we know deserves so many flowers," Colman replied to a fan's post on X that pointed out their reactions, per E! News.

He added: "He is a gem. Bravo Jeff!"

The Euphoria star most certainly did look ecstatic, as did both Urie and Yang, who jumped to his feet in pure happiness for Hiller.

Hiller then won the hearts of the whole audience as he delivered an emotional speech for his first Emmy nomination and win.

"I feel like I'm gonna cry because for the past 25 years, I've been like, 'World, I wanna be an actor,' and the world's like, 'Maybe computers,'" he told the audience at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater.

"I just want to say thank you to HBO for putting a show about sweaty middle-aged people on the same network as the sexy teens of Euphoria."

Hiller went on to thank his husband, artist Neil Goldberg, and costar Bridget Everett, who plays Somebody Somewhere lead character Sam Miller.

He stars as Joel in the HBO Max series' third and final season.