Dream Kardashian Makes NYFW Return-- See Her Adorable Runway Walk!

Getty

Dream is back on the runway after making her NYFW debut last year for Zeus & Lexi Kids.

The 8-year-old daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian returned to New York City to strut her stuff once again for New York Fshion Week.

Dressed in a black blazer dress with ruffled sleeves, Dream made her way down the catwalk in matching black Converse high tops. The adorable model wire her long wavy, hair in a half-up, half-down hairdo and was all smiles as she walked the runway, looking over at her proud mom who can be heard on video cheering for her daughter.

In the clip shared to Instagram, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, clapped and yelled as Dream walked by, showing off another milestone for the young fashionista. Rob, however, did not appear to be in attendance. It's unclear in which show she was walking.

This marks the second year Dream has rocked the runway, with the young Kardashian making her NYFW debut last year for Zeus & Lexi Kids last September.

Chyna and Rob made the announcement of Dream's runway debut via their daughter’s Instagram account, writing, "Walking my first fashion show in NYC… I'm so excited. Thank you @zeusandlexikids."

That same day, Chyna reshared Dream's runway announcement by penning a sweet note of encouragement for her mini-me.

"So proud of my baby girl @dream," she wrote.

Dream follows in several of her famous family's footsteps as her aunts Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, -- along with Dream's grandmother Kris Jenner and cousin North West -- have all walked a runway.