Jessica Simpson Recalls Reconnecting With Ex Tony Romo Over $100K Boat: 'Glad We Didn't Work Out'

Simpson opened up about the bizarre interaction -- and then revealed the even stranger gift he sent her as a result.

Jessica Simpson just revealed that she recently reconnected with ex-boyfriend Tony Romo -- but it wasn't exactly a romantic reunion.

The singer and fashion mogul shared the story onstage earlier this month at the 2025 Women Who Rock Benefit Concert in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"A couple weeks ago, my mom got a phone call," Simpson told the crowd, per fan footage. "He's calling my mom, saying, 'Well, Tina, I'm selling the boat.' And my mom's like, 'OK, and?'"

Simpson appeared to be referencing the alleged $100,000 speedboat she gifted Romo for his 28th birthday back in 2009.

"He's like 'Well, Jessica's name is still on the title,'" Simpson explained to her fans. "So, then I get paperwork, and I have to sign over this boat for him to sell."

According to Simpson, Romo's thank-you gift for handling the paperwork was far from extravagant.

"He gave me plastic cups," she quipped, before adding: "I'm like, 'Wow, I'm glad we didn't work out.'"

Simpson and the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback dated from 2007 to 2009, before she went on to marry former NFL star Eric Johnson. The pair tied the knot in 2014 after welcoming daughter Maxwell in 2012 and son Ace in 2013. They later added daughter Birdie in 2019.

Earlier this year, Simpson confirmed she and Johnson had split.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," she announced in January. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Now, amid her split, Simpson has been returning to her first love, music, after a 15-year break, releasing her latest project, Nashville Canyon, Pt. 2, on Sept. 4.

And while her focus has been on music as of late, Simpson was spotted with her ex while supporting sister Ashlee Simpson at her Las Vegas residency at Voltaire night club inside the Venetian hotel. Video shared by TMZ showed the former couple attempting to lay low while attending the opening night of Ashlee's residency, as they partied among a group of friends.