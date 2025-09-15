Man Arrested for Driving Pink Barbie Jeep to Get 'Slurpee' Didn't Know It Was Illegal: Police

Prince George Royal Canadian Mounted Police Detachment/Facebook

The suspect, who was also allegedly driving on a suspended license while under the influence, was surprised by his arrest, telling the media, "I was using the hand signals and everything."

A man in Prince George, British Columbia got a craving for a Slurpee from 7-Eleven, according to police, and headed off to find one in a pink child-sized Barbie Jeep.

The man was spotted on a "busy" road with what witnesses described as a big smile on his face behind large aviator sunglasses as he tooled around around at 9 a.m. on September 5, per a press release from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Acknowledging that it might be seen as "an inefficient use of police time to pull over a driver in a car," per the release, RCPM Media Relations Officer Cpl. Jennifer Cooper explained that there was risk not only for the driver of the Barbie Jeep, but also "other drivers are not in the habit of looking for toy cars on the busy road."

To make matters even more complicated for the toy car motorist, later identified as Kasper Lincoln, he was not only driving on a suspended license, but police determined he was also driving under the influence. The suspect was ultimately "arrested for prohibited driving," per police.

One Facebook user managed to snag a picture of the alleged suspect driving the Jeep down the side of the road, as well as his arrest, captioning it, "Who's uncle is this? Someone come get your uncle!" The user praised the Barbie Jeep driver for using "his hand signals to turn left and everything, but they still caught him riding dirty."

"You're really arresting him for driving a kid's Jeep?" asked another onlooker, per the CBC. She explained to the news outlet that he'd been going "maybe three miles per hour" and hugging the curb, so didn't see why it was such a problem.

Lincoln also spoke with CBC after the incident, telling the news organization that he'd decided to go and get a Slurpee with a friend, but he "got lazy." His solution was to borrow his roommate's kid's toy car to drive while his friend walked beside him. "I never drove it before," he laughed.

He said that police told him that they pulled him over after multiple calls about his ride, with some claiming he was even in the middle of the road. Lincoln denied this and said he'd actually spent most of his ride on the sidewalk until he saw the blocked off lane he was ultimately driving in when pulled over.

"We were just kind of watching him, living his best life," another witness told CBC. "He was just happy as a clam ... we were actually kind of jealous." Another said, "It was honestly epic. I give the guy 10 stars."

As for the police getting involved, they weren't as thrilled, with one saying it "seems a bit overkill, but that's just me." But police said that what he was doing was against the law, full stop, as he was operating a motor vehicle without a legal license, and while under the influence.

The CBC shared a partial picture of the ticket Lincoln received that day, which clearly shows his license listed as "Suspended." It also lists the Make of his vehicle as "Power Wheels" and model as "Barbie Jeep," color "Pink." He was ultimately charged with driving under the influence, precipitating his arrest.

Lincoln conceded both violations to the CBC, but still says he plans to dispute the ticket. He also said he had no idea he was breaking the law, adding, "I was using the hand signals and everything."