Prince Harry Insists Memoir Didn't Air Royal Family's 'Dirty Laundry': 'My Conscience Is Clear'

Getty

"One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected," Harry said when reflecting on his bombshell memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry is standing by his side of the story, and sharing where where things stand with his father, King Charles III.

Nearly three years after the release of his bombshell memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex is shutting down the idea that he used the book to expose his family.

"It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible," Harry told The Guardian in an interview published Sunday. "My conscience is clear."

Packed with revelations about growing up in the royal spotlight and his complicated relationship with brother Prince William, Harry's memoir also dove into everything from past drug use to the struggles he faced after marrying Meghan Markle. Still, the 41-year-old insisted his intention wasn't to shame the royals, but to correct the record.

"It was a series of corrections to stories already out there," he explained. "One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected. I know that [speaking out] annoys some people and it goes against the narrative."

According to Harry, Meghan has always encouraged him to be truthful.

"She said, 'Just stick to the truth,'" Harry recalled. "It is the thing I always fall back on. Always. And if you think like that, who would be stupid enough to lie? It takes up too much time and effort."

But despite his push for honesty, Harry admitted the memoir remains a sticking point with the royals.

"Some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book," he insisted. "Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things."

Even so, Harry still has hope for reconciliation in the future, especially after his recent reunion with his father.

The Duke, who hadn't seen Charles in 19 months until their private tea earlier this month, told the outlet that "the focus really has to be on my dad."

He also suggested he doesn't want that meeting to be the last.

"Yes I would. This week has definitely brought that closer," Harry said when asked if he would like to one day bring his kids, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, back to the U.K. "I have always loved the U.K. and I always will love the U.K. It's been good to reconnect with the causes I am passionate about. I have been able to spend some time with people that I have known for so long. It is hard to do it from far away."