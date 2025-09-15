Selena Gomez Catches Martin Short Texting Meryl Streep at 2025 Emmys

Getty

Selena Gomez had her eyes on more than just the stage at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

In a video clip circulating on X, the 33-year-old star, who attended the show with fiancé Benny Blanco, was caught peeking over at her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short a few seats away ... when she appeared to catch Short texting their co-star, Meryl Streep.

Short, seated next to Steve Martin, was seen looking at his phone during the ceremony. That's when Gomez turned to Blanco and seemingly mouthed, "He's texting Meryl." She then pouted and smiled, sharing the sweet secret with her soon-to-be husband.

The Devil Wears Prada star, meanwhile, was absent at the awards show Sunday night.

Gomez, who stars in the hit Hulu comedy alongside Short and Martin, has had a front-row seat to the buzz surrounding Short's rumored romance with Streep. The Oscar winner joined the cast in Season 3 as Short's love interest, and the pair were even spotted making out on set back in May.

Streep, 76, and Short, 75, first sparked real-life dating rumors in January 2024 when they cozied up at the Golden Globes.

At the time, a rep for Short insisted to TMZ that they were "just very good friends, nothing more," with Short later doubling down, telling Bill Maher during a January episode of his Club Random podcast, "We're not a couple. We are just very close friends."

Despite shutting those rumors down, the two were seen holding hands at the Only Murders Season 4 premiere last summer, followed by a string of dinner dates around Los Angeles.

A source later told Page Six in March: "Meryl couldn't help but fall for Martin. He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing and is an all-around positive person. She loves being around him."