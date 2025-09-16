Nurse Whose Husband Allegedly Walked In on Her Having Sex with Teen Stepson Gets Prison Time

Marion County Jail

The teen's mother called the woman an "incestuous pedophile" during sentencing, and revealed the boy's father hasn't spoken with him since he walked in on the incident.

The Florida woman accused of having sex with her teenage stepson before her husband walked in on them has been sentenced to prison time.

35-year-old Alexis Von Yates was arrested in November 2024 over an incident from July that same year, after her husband allegedly caught her having sex with his then-15-year-old son, her stepson. Yates initially pled not guilty to a charge of sexual battery on a person 12 to 18 years of age back in December -- before accepting a plea deal in August, in which she pleaded no contest to a charge of lewd and lascivious battery, a lesser charge.

On Tuesday morning, per Court TV, Yates was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections, before two years of community control and 10 years sex offender probation. In addition to having zero contact with the victim, she will also have to complete 200 hours of community service.

Per prosecutors, according to previous CourtTV reporting, the victim's family was on board with the plea, as the teen now won't have to testify. They reportedly feared testifying would affect his ongoing mental health treatment. During today's hearing, the teen's mother confirmed the plea was what they both wanted -- after the judge said the only reason he accepted it was because they agreed.

The victim's mother also addressed Yates in a statement before she was sentenced, reportedly saying "coward" Yates showed no remorse for her "despicable actions." She also called Yates an "incestuous pedophile" who groomed her son, claiming she abused her position of power to violate the teen.

The mother also claimed the teen's father hasn't spoken with him since the night in question.

Details of the Case

According to Yates' arrest affidavit, via Law&Crime, authorities spoke with the teen at a child advocacy center in August 2024, after allegedly receiving an anonymous tip claiming "the child victim's father had walked-in on the incident."

In an interview detailed in the docs, he said the alleged incident happened a month prior, while the teenage victim was visiting his father for the summer in Florida.

He claimed that while his father was working late, he and his stepmother shared a THC vape and began playing video games together around 11 p.m. before watching Terrifier 2. When he indicated he was bored, he said the two then began speaking about "how 'horny' the suspect was." The teen said he began playing with her hair, then asked if she wanted to "cuddle" -- this after he claimed she had been making "sexual jokes" and had been "continuously saying how 'horny' she was" in the weeks leading up to the incident.

One of the jokes he mentioned was her allegedly saying, "I bet everyone thought you were my little boy toy" after they went to the gym together. He said she also made a joke about him watching "step-mom pornos."

After he laid on top of her, he said she "began to moan" and commented, "Ah man, I wish you were 18, because you're not old enough" as things continued to escalate. He also claimed that as he performed oral sex on her, she said, "This is so bad," before they began having penetrative sex.

"They heard something in the garage but then kept going. Suddenly, the door began to unlock. The front door is directly in front of the couch. The child victim recalled running to the bathroom with his pants around his ankles as his father entered the home, seeing his wife with no bra on and a blanket covering the lower half of her body," reads the affidavit.

"The child victim's father saw the child victim running to the bathroom and yelled, 'What the f--k is going on?' as he threw things," read the docs.

The teen said he then overheard his father yelling at the suspect, claiming she told his father "she was sorry, saying the child victim looks like his father when he was younger."

After he was taken to his grandfather's home by his dad, the teen said he called the suspect the following morning. In their call, he claimed she told him she wished "his father had not caught them," before also allegedly saying his penis "looked like his father's penis with younger skin" and giving him "a sexual rating of seven out of ten."

She was arrested in November; her attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf in December.

If you are experiencing or witness child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org . If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911.