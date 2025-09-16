Eric Dane Speaks Out in Powerful Message Advocating For ALS Cure After Missing Emmys

Instagram

"I'm Eric Dane. An actor, a father, and now a person living with ALS," the 'Grey's Anatomy' star -- who revealed his diagnosis in April -- says in the clip, which was posted a day after he missed a planned Emmys appearance.

Just one day after missing his scheduled appearance at the 2025 Emmy Awards, Eric Dane shared a powerful message about advocating for a cure for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, formerly Lou Gehrig's disease) amid his battle with the progressive neurodegenerative disease.

On Monday, the 52-year-old actor -- who revealed his diagnosis in April -- posted a video on Instagram in collaboration with the organization, I AM ALS, for its Push for Progress campaign, which hopes to "accelerate" research, funding, and treatments in the hopes of one day finding a cure for the disease.

"I'm Eric Dane. An actor, a father, and now a person living with ALS," the Euphoria star began. "For over a century, ALS has been incurable, and we're done accepting the status quo. We need the fastest path to a cure."

"And that's why I have partnered with I AM ALS on the Push for Progress. Our goal: a billion dollars over the next three years," he continued. "Together, we'll renew the landmark act for ALS, get promising treatments to thousands of patients like me, and finally, finally push towards ending this disease."

"There's so much more to learn, more to do, and we have to do it now," he added, before urging people to "get involved."

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS, often called Lou Gehrig's disease, is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic. It causes loss of muscle control and the disease gets worse over time.

Fans expressed their support for Dane in the comments section of the video, while also noting that the Grey's Anatomy star's condition seems to have unfortunately progressed quickly, with Dane's speech appearing to be slurred, which is a common symptom of ALS.

As previously mentioned, Dane's video was posted just one day after he was scheduled to appear at the 2025 Emmys on Sunday, and was set to join his former co-star Jesse Williams for a Grey's Anatomy reunion. Producers had teased a tribute to ABC's long-running medical drama that was set to feature the two alums. But when the moment came, Dane was noticeably absent, leaving Williams to hit the stage alone.

According to Deadline, "Dane pulled out at the last minute, believed to be on Emmy Sunday, from what was going to be the actor's first major awards show appearance since he revealed his ALS diagnosis in April."

Without Dane, "there was no Grey's Anatomy tribute, with Williams going straight to presenting the award for Drama Series Directing without a mention of the ABC medical drama."

Dane's absence was so last-minute that Williams talked about looking forward to paying tribute to Grey's alongside him on the red carpet before the show, calling the actor "my guy," per Page Six, adding, "He’s solid. The man’s just solid, and we have to be careful, you know, as men to still, you know, take care of ourselves and he’s got a perfect balance going."

So what happened? Producers spoke to Entertainment Tonight after the show and explained. "We got the message halfway through -- or not halfway, early on -- that he wasn’t going to be able to make it," said producer Jesse Collins. "I never got what it was."

Dane first announced his diagnosis in a statement with People. "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," he said.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week," added Dane, who stars as Cal Jacobs on the HBO series. "I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

While speaking with ABC News' Diane Sawyer in an interview for Good Morning America in June, Dane revealed his first symptoms of the debilitating disease and how he plans to slow the effects.

"I started experiencing some weakness in my right hand, and I didn't really think anything of it at the time," he said.

At first, he guessed his issue could be that he was "texting too much" or that his "hand was fatigued." He then added, "But a few weeks later, I noticed it had gotten a little worse."