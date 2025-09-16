Erin Bates Lost Function In Her Right Leg from Sepsis Battle, After Birth of Seventh Child

Instagram

Despite the health scare, Erin and her husband Chad "are choosing to count every blessing -- especially the gift of being together again."

Erin Bates has been released from hospital, but she's not out of the woods yet.

In an Instagram post on her and her husband Chad Paine's joint account, the Bringing Up Bates alum revealed she has lost function in her right leg after the health complications she suffered following her most recent birth.

"After almost three weeks in the hospital, I have never been so thankful to finally head home to our babies," the post began.

"We don't have all the answers yet. I still don't have function in my right leg, but we are choosing to count every blessing -- especially the gift of being together again," she continued.

The 34-year-old added: "Your prayers have carried us through and mean the world to our family."

The post included an image of Erin returning home in a wheelchair, holding their newborn baby Henry, and an image of Chad holding Henry in the hospital and Erin smiling in the car on the way home.

In another social media post, Erin shared one of her mom Kelly Jo Bates' home-cooked meals. "So thankful to have my Mom here to help us navigate this journey! ❤️ @thebatesfam,” Erin wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 15. "#healingjourney #newBaby #family #togetheragain #thankful."

It comes after the mother-of-seven was hospitalized for complications stemming from the birth of her newborn baby boy.

On September 3, she suffered a "lengthy and severe seizure," according to her husband Chad.

"Up to this point, Erin's infection was getting better, but we found ourselves back in a place of heartache, uncertainty, and tears," he wrote on Instagram Sept. 4. Erin was admitted to the ICU shortly after a "long and emotional labor" earlier this month.

In an Instagram from September 1, Chad noted this "labor was longer and more intense than previous births."

"Erin developed a severe UTI and kidney infection, which sent her into septic shock," he added.