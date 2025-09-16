Mom Gave Birth and Hid 3 Infant Bodies in Home, Not Found Until Her Eviction: Police

Armstrong County Jail

After a woman was evicted from her Pennsylvania home last month, the property owners made a shocking discovery after they smelled a foul odor coming from a closet -- which ultimately led to two more heartbreaking discoveries.

A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse, per ABC affiliate WTAE, after her former landlords found three dead infants inside the home she used to live in.

State police were called to a house in Cadogan Township in Armstrong County just after 3 p.m. on Saturday after the property owners reported finding a dead baby inside.

They told authorities that they had evicted Jessica Mauthe, 39, on August 14, per the Leader Times, and were in the process of cleaning up the home when a foul odor emanating from a closet led to the shocking discovery inside a trash bag.

Investigators proceeded to check the whole house, where they made two additional discoveries in the attic, as detailed by CrimeOnline. In one tote, they reported recovering another infant's body, this one wrapped in a towel inside a trash bag. A second tote purportedly had a third infant body wrapped in a towel and placed in a bucket inside a trash bag.

When police interviewed Mauthe, she allegedly confessed to giving birth to one of the babies about a year ago, according to the probable cause affidavit seen by CBS affiliate KDKA. She said she gave birth on the toilet, per police, and after leaving the baby there for several minutes, and could "hear the child making several noises."

Police said she told them she then took the baby from the toilet and wrapped it in a towel, "where it remained until it stopped making noises." She then put the baby in the trash bag and placed it in the upstairs bedroom closet where the property owners later found it.

She then allegedly told them she also gave birth two more times while living at the house, and placed those bodies in totes in the attic. It was not clear how long those bodies had been stored there, with Penn Live only reporting they were older than the baby found in the closet.

It was also not immediately clear how those additional babies had died, with District Attorney Katie Charlton telling PennLive on Monday that their causes of death remains under investigation, which is why Mauthe has only been charged with one count of homicide. "Additional charges will be filed if appropriate," she told the outlet.

Mauthe had two other children, with a neighbor telling KDKA that several people in the neighborhood had babysat those boys on multiple occasions and never knew their mother was pregnant.

"Shocked. No one believed it. It's just evil. It's beyond sick," she said of the infant deaths. "How could she do that, three times? You don't just plop babies in toilets."

"My heart goes to all of the babies because that’s just not right," another neighbor who had watched the boys told NBC affiliate WPXI. "She just seemed like a normal person, a struggling single mom, she didn’t seem like anything out of the ordinary, so it’s kind of just crazy."

"Her support system was minimal, and I think she loved her boys," a third neighbor told KDKA. "I feel she tried the best she could for them. I can't speak for the negativity that happened."

Of Mauthe's older children, the neighbor said the community was helping by "giving them structure. They needed structure. They needed love. They needed hugs. If they needed to eat, we fed them."