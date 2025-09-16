Kris Jenner's Official Mac Campaign Drops After 'Leaking' Online

Instagram

The black-and-white photos come after Jenner freaked out over the campaign being "leaked" late Monday ... and her recent facelift.

Kris Jenner is a Mac model!

The 69-year-old showed off her rejuvenated look for Mac's latest campaign in a set of black-and-white photos that mark her first ad campaign since undergoing a facelift earlier this year.

"Kris Jenner wears MAC Studio Fix in shade NC20," Mac captioned the post, which saw Jenner all smiles as she rocked her longer 'do, complete with bangs.

The photos come after Jenner freaked out over the makeup brand accidentally posting -- and later deleting -- photos from the shoot late Monday ahead of the scheduled ad launch Tuesday. Or at least, that's how everyone made it look, as the same pictures, with the words "For Internal Use Only" were shared earlier today -- prompting her to comment, "“Check your dms right now ... Who leaked this??”

And while some fans loved the photos, there were quite a few that were confused as to why a makeup brand would share black-and-white photos that didn't show off the makeup used on the famed mom and business manager.

"So a makeup ad in black and white!?!?! Whose idea was this?," one fan wrote, with another commenting, "We love Kris, but white and black for a makeup add? Bizarre."

Others had comments about the photos being leaked, with one writing, "Did y’all ever find out who leaked it tho????," -- with Mac playing up the leak with a post shared prior to uploading the photos.

In the video, Jenner can be seen in boss mode as her office phone rings.

"What do you mean the photo got leaked?" she asks after picking up the phone. "You can't do one thing right? And get the attorney on the phone."

"This is a case for the FBI...," Mac captioned the video, referencing one of Jenner's famous quotes from an early episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The whole back and forth left many believing the leak may have been a PR stunt from the brand from the start.

"After a surprise leak hit the internet this morning, MAC has officially introduced Kris Jenner as the newest face (no pun intended) of their 'I Only Wear MAC' campaign, focusing on their Iconic Studio Fix Foundation line!" the company added in a press release.



Whether it was all part of the plan or a last minute pivot from Mac, it looks like everything worked out, with Jenner serving as a collaborator on the post.