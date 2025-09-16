Ned Fulmer Breaks Silence on Try Guys Cheating Scandal, Says Marriage Is 'Stronger' 3 Years Later

Getty

The interview comes three years after Fulmer admitted to a "consensual workplace relationship" with an employee, ending his Try Guys career and rocking his marriage with wife Ariel.

Ned Fulmer is finally ready to talk about the cheating scandal that ended his Try Guys career, and almost ended his marriage.

In his first interview since the 2022 fallout, the 38-year-old YouTuber tells PEOPLE, "I feel ready to share my story and to move on into a new chapter."

Back in September 2022, Fulmer admitted to a "consensual workplace relationship" with an employee, rocking fans who knew him best as the Try Guys' self-proclaimed "wife guy." Within days, his fellow members Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang announced he was "no longer working" with the company. The scandal went viral, landed on Time's list of the "most viral moments" of the year, and was even spoofed on Saturday Night Live.

"For a long time, I wanted nothing to do with social media or the internet," Fulmer now admits. "I didn't think it was particularly beneficial to my mental health."

Instead, he focused on repairing his marriage to wife Ariel.

"That was most devastating to work through and to realize how much pain I had caused her," he shares. "If I were looking at a past version of myself, how I'd really want to change [is] the way I'd been interacting with her."

The couple entered therapy, even when Fulmer says there were "many points" he doubted they would make it.

Now, he insists of their marriage, "It's certainly stronger than it was before. We have a much clearer sense of boundaries -- understanding and respecting each other's boundaries -- as well as integrity and being direct with each other, even when it might be unpleasant."

"Every cent that we spent on therapy was worth it for the improvements in our family life," he adds.

With that healing in place, Fulmer is returning to the spotlight with a new podcast, Rock Bottom, debuting September 17.

"I started to want to create and miss making things," he says. "I mean, I'm the type of person that'd be in a community theater show getting paid nothing. I just love it."

The first episode will feature a brutally honest conversation with Ariel.

"The conversation was so brutal at times that we wanted to get up and walk out of the room," Fulmer admits.

He says the new show will spotlight people overcoming life's darkest moments -- "Anyone who’s overcome something challenging," from addiction survivors to canceled creators. "When someone does something that they're really ashamed about or that is deeply traumatizing, life goes on. So what happens next?"

And while he said he's aware some will accuse him of trying to capitalize on the scandal, Fulmer tells the outlet, it's a necessary next step.

"As a creator, you have a responsibility to reestablish the context of who you are after something like that. I know that addressing the past is something that people care about and want to hear about from me, so it's kind of this necessary step to move into a new chapter."