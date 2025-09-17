Jimmy Kimmel Suspended Indefinitely Over Charlie Kirk Comments: See Full Monologue, Upset Stars & Politicians

ABC

"The GOP does not believe in free speech," said California Governor Gavin Newsom after the decision, while other stars reacted with remarks like, "we're cooked" and "what the actual f."

Jimmy Kimmel has been suspended "indefinitely" following remarks he made on his late night show about the late Charlie Kirk, ABC confirmed Wednesday.

The decision comes Kimmel's comments drew the ire of FCC chairman Brendan Carr, and shortly after Nexstar Media, one of the largest owners of TV stations in the country, announced they would "preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show" on all their "owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network."

"Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets," they added.

During his show on Monday night, Kimmel, in his opening monologue, said, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

He then shifted his attention to President Donald Trump's reaction to Kirk's assassination.

Watch the Kimmel's full monologue below.

Soon after the suspension was announced, Donald Trump gloated on Truth Social, writing, "Great news for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!!"

Michael Keaton took to Instagram with a message to all the networks -- posting a handwritten note reading, "ABC, NBC, CBS, STAND UP!!! STAND THE F--- UP!"

California Governor Gavin Newson took to X to write, "Buying and controlling media platforms. Firing commentators. Canceling shows. These aren’t coincidences. It’s coordinated. And it’s dangerous. The GOP does not believe in free speech.They are censoring you in real time."

California Sentaor Adam Schiff added, "Kimmel. Colbert. Suits against the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and 60 Minutes. Extorting settlements from CBS, ABC, and others. Blocking the AP's access to the White House. This administration is responsible for the most blatant attacks on the free press in American history. What will be left of the First Amendment when he’s done?"

Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crocket also posted, "Kimmel hurts MAGA’S feelings by holding a mirror up & so the first amendment is out the window and his show is pulled… who is going to tell them that, that is the definition of being a snowflake… as well as supporting anti-democratic ideals? (Not patriotic at all)."

Ben Stiller took to X as well, writing, "This isn't right."

MSNBC's Chris Hayes added, "This is the most straightforward attack on free speech from state actors I've ever seen in my life and it's not even close."

Sophia Bush posted, "The First Amendment doesn't exist in America anymore. Period. Fascism is here and it's chilling."

Megyn Kelly also shared her reaction to X, writing, "Just think for a minute about the amount of IRATE mail/viewer feedback they must have gotten to do this."

A number of celebrities also commented on Variety's coverage of the suspension on Instagram.

"What the actual f," exclaimed comedian Margaret Cho, while The Bachelor's Colton Underwood added, "This can’t be coming from the party that made its entire identity free speech and no more cancel culture."

Former Grey's Anatomy star Giacomo Gianniotti wrote, "I thought they like 'free speech,'" as 13 Reasons Why alum Tommy Dorfman commented, "We're cooked."

Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye simply wrote, "Wow," as Mayim Bialik added, "NOT GOOD" and Lukas Gage commented, "Growww uppo."

So far, Kimmel has not commented publicly on the news. Carr, however, celebrated on social media.

"I want to thank Nexstar for doing the right thing," he wrote. "Local broadcasters have an obligation to serve the public interest. While this may be an unprecedented decision, it is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community values. I hope that other broadcasters follow Nexstar’s lead."

Last Wednesday, Kirk had been speaking at a student Q&A at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, when he was shot and killed by a sniper from a nearby building. The shooting occurred when Kirk was debating gun violence. He was 31.