Amanda Seyfried Speaks Out After Calling Charlie Kirk 'Hateful' Following His Assassination

Seyfried issues a clarification after she was met with criticism by some on social media for calling the late Kirk "hateful" while commenting on a post pointing out some of his past comments about women, immigrants and the Black and trans communities.

Amanda Seyfried is explaining herself after she received some backlash for calling Charlie Kirk "hateful" in the wake of his murder.

The Mean Girls actress was criticized by some on social media this week, for a comment she made on a post drawing attention to some of Kirk's controversial past comments. "Get to know the man you're eulogizing ... in his own words!" read a post from the So Informed Instagram account, before a number of quotes sharing Kirk's thoughts on women and abortion, immigration and the Black and trans communities were shown on screen.

Among them were Kirk calling Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson "a diversity hire," saying birth control is "terrible, and it creates very angry and bitter young ladies and young women," and calling for the cancelation of the Transgender Day of Visibility.

In the comments, Seyfried was seen writing, "He was hateful." Her comment is still visible on the post, with others in her replies both condemning her statement and siding with her.

On Monday, per Parade, she appeared to comment on Kirk's murder again by writing in her Instagram Story, "You can't invite violence to the dinner table and be shocked when it starts eating."

Then, late Tuesday night, she took to her Stories again to post another statement, which she then shared to her main grid on Wednesday morning.

"We're forgetting the nuance of humanity," she began.

"I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk's murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable," Seyfried clarified. "No one should have to experience this level of violence. This country is grieving too many senseless and violent death and shootings. Can we agree on that at least?"

She captioned her post, "I don’t want to add fuel to a fire. I just want to be able to give clarity to something so irresponsibly (but understandably) taken out of context. Spirited discourse- isn’t that what we should be having?"

Last Wednesday, Kirk had been speaking at a student Q&A at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, when he was shot and killed by a sniper from a nearby building. The shooting occurred when Kirk was debating gun violence. He was 31.

On Friday, 22-year-old Utah man Tyler Robinson was identified as Kirk's alleged shooter. He was taken into custody at 10 p.m. local time on Thursday night after he turned himself in alongside his parents and a family friend. Robinson has been charged with one count each of Aggravated Murder, Felony Discharge of a Firearm, and Violence Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child, as well as two counts each of Witness Tampering and Obstructing Justice.