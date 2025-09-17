Camp Rock 3 Officially Happening -- But Demi Lovato Won't Star In It!

Getty

The Jonas Brothers are all reprising their roles, while Lovato will serve alongside them as an executive producer.

Get ready to rock ... again!

Camp Rock 3 is officially happening, with Disney+ confirming a new TV movie is currently in production. Jonas Brothers Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas will reprise their roles as Shane, Nate and Jason Gray, respectively. Missing from the cast list, however, is star Demi Lovato.

While it doesn't seem like she'll appear in the film, which already began filming this week in Vancouver as Lovato preps the release of her new album, Demi is serving as an executive producer alongside the Jo Bros. Maria Canals-Barrera, who played mom to Lovato's Mitchie Torres, will also return as Connie.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Joining the cast are Liamani Segura (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”) as Sage, Malachi Barton (“ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires”) as Fletch, Lumi Pollack ("Electric Bloom") as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter (“The Thundermans”) as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison. Sherry Cola will also play a character named Lark.

Per Disney, the sequel "picks up when Connect 3 lose their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing."

"As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances," adds the synopsis.

"​Camp Rock’s all-new campers include bold and determined Sage (Segura) and her easygoing brother Desi (Stone), cello prodigy Rosie (Pollack), drummer with his own beat Cliff (Trotter), choreo queen Callie (Pitts), intimidating influencer Madison (Jean) and camp bad boy Fletch (Barton)."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

"'Camp Rock’ is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day," said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television in a statement. "Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can’t wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation."

Lovato posted about the new film to her Instagram Story, saying, "another one but make it camp!! good luck to this next class of campers."