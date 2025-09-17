Cardi B Reveals When Baby No. 4's Due, Slams Fans Speculating About Pregnancy Before Confirmation

CBS Mornings/Getty

"I just was like, 'Can I just say it on my own time?' Like, I'm not hiding," said the rapper, who is expecting her fourth child, her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B has announced that she's expecting her fourth child -- but fans don't need to worry, her tour is still happening!

In an interview with Gayle King on Wednesday's episode of CBS Mornings, the 32-year-old rapper -- who is promoting her upcoming album Am I the Drama -- revealed she's expecting her fourth child, her first with her boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs.

"I am having a baby with my boyfriend," Cardi confirmed after King brought up the rumors she was pregnant.

"I'm excited. I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good space," she continued. "I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby, me and my man, we're very supportive of each other."

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper revealed her baby is due before she kicks off her first headlining arena tour, the "Little Miss Drama" tour, in February ... following the release of her second studio album, Am I the Drama, this Friday.

"It's coming before my tour," Cardi told King, who asked if she's "ready."

"I'm very ready. Even when I'm pregnant, I'm very, very ready," she said, "'cause I'm getting my body ready. I stretch it out, I stretch. So as soon as I give birth, tour rehearsal starts."

"I don't come from weak women!" Cardi added.

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner also called out those who speculated she was pregnant, and tried to share her news before she announced it.

"By the way, now that I talked about it, y'all better get my album," she joked as King laughed. "Y'all wanted to know, right? Now y'all know. Now you could buy my album, so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff. I told you. Now go support my album, 'cause I'm a mother of four now."

"I just was like, 'Can I just say it on my own time?' Like, I'm not hiding," she continued on a serious note. "... On my own terms. Let me close some deals first. ... It's like, You know what? You don't really want to say right away that you're pregnant. It's like, let me see a couple of more sonograms. Let my baby be healthy."

Cardi added that she had yet to tell her parents the pregnancy news, admitting to King that she planned to let them know before the interview aired. When King asked why she's waited so long to tell her parents, the artist joked that she's "scared" of them.

This new baby will be Cardi's fourth child. She shares three children -- Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1 year -- with estranged husband Offset.

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in 2017, before the former filed for divorce from the latter in 2020, before the two later reconciled. Cardi filed for divorce from Offset for a second time in August 2024. The former couple's divorce has yet to be finalized.