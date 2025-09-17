Everything We Know About D4vd and 15-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In His Tesla

Getty/Riverside Sheriff's Office

An investigation is ongoing after the dismembered body of a 15-year-old was found in musician D4vd's car.

The shocking discovery of a teenage girl's body in a car registered to rising music star D4vd's has raised questions and sparked an ongoing investigation. While it's been over a week since the news broke -- and nobody has been named as a suspect -- a victim has been identified, raising even more questions.

Here's everything we know so far ...

The Teen Victim: Celeste Rivas

TMZ reported Thursday that authorities have identified the victim as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who was first reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, back in April 2024 when she was 13.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Celeste's dismembered remains were found in early September inside a bag in the front trunk of a Tesla. Officials are still working to determine her cause of death, which is currently listed as "deferred." Her body was said to be "severely decomposed" and appeared to have been in the car for an extended period of time.

Celeste was described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 71 pounds, with wavy black hair. She was wearing a tube top, black leggings, stud earrings and a yellow bracelet. A tattoo on her right index finger read, "Shhh…" D4vd reportedly has a matching tattoo; though, it should be noted, the "Shhh..." finger tattoo is a popular one.

Celeste's mother also told TMZ her daughter had a boyfriend named David, telling the outlet that's one reason she was suspicious of the Tesla discovery before her daughter was positively identified.

The Car and Disturbing Discovery

The car in question -- a Tesla registered to singer D4vd (real name David Anthony Burke) -- had reportedly been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills for weeks before it was towed.

On September 8, workers at the impound lot noticed a foul odor and alerted police. That's when Celeste's body was discovered.

Authorities are now asking neighbors in the area where the car was first found for Ring camera or surveillance video, hoping to see footage of the vehicle.

Where Was D4vd?

At the time of the shocking discovery, D4vd was on tour promoting his debut album Withered. He was reportedly cooperating with law enforcement when the discovery was first made; no charges have been filed and police have not named any suspects.

While he was supposed to have a concert on Wednesday night in Seattle, it was canceled after Rivas was identified.