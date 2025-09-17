Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star Jen Affleck Finally Met 'Cousin' Ben Affleck: 'He Was Awesome' (Exclusive)

She also revealed to TooFab she "gave" Taylor Frankie Paul the idea of being the next Bachelorette and if pro-dancer partner Jan Ravnik will be choregraphing any Taylor Swift songs.

Jen Affleck has finally met her long lost "cousin" Ben Affleck.

While speaking with TooFab exclusively following the premiere of Dancing with the Stars, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star shared what it was like meeting the Academy Award-winning actor while filming their new Dunkin' Donuts commercial.

"It was the best day of my life," Jen told TooFab exclusively.

"I was like going off of -- I kid you not -- like two hours of sleep. Even looking back at the footage, I'm like, 'your girl looks tired,'" she added.

The collab came after she claimed on the show that her husband Zac Affleck was related to the Gone Girl actor. However, during the latest season, MomTok discovered it was in fact a joke Zac told his wife, which she then took a little too literally. However, Dunkin' saw it as an opportunity and gave Jen her "first acting gig," though fans were left wondering if she actually met Ben during the shoot as the duo were never in the same shot.

"I sure did [meet him]," Jen told TooFab exclusively. "I met him. He was awesome. He was so nice. It was so much fun."

She shared that Ben is well aware of the "cousin" story and his daughter Violet -- whom he shares with Jennifer Garner -- is a fan of Jen's reality series.

"He was just ... I mean, it was all funny. We were just laughing about it and his daughter was really nice. She's a huge fan," Jen said.

Jen and new DWTS pro-dancer Jan Ravnik -- who became famous from dancing for Taylor Swift on her worldwide Eras Tour -- were giving The Life of a Showgirl vibes as they donned orange with a Latino flare for their debut.

"She knows how to perform," Jan said of his celebrity partner when we asked what she needs to work on going forward. "It's just it's a lot of different styles, so we need to work on technique, but she's doing great, and I couldn't be prouder."

As for whether Jan will be choreographing any of their future dances to an iconic Swift song, he kept pretty tight lipped ... as Jen let it slip with a coy, "yeah...."

Jen added she's trying not to "think about" the fact Taylor could possibly see her dance in support of Jan's new venture.

"Even thinking of that, I just can't think about her, or else I'd freak" she exclaimed. "I'd let the nerves get to me!"

While we don't know if the Taylor Swift watched the first episode, we do know another Taylor that did -- Taylor Frankie Paul and the rest of MomTok. Jen's costars were front and center showing their support for Jen and Whitney Leavitt, who is also competing this season.

"It meant everything to me," Jen said. "I'm so grateful. It just makes me excited for the future because I'm sure one of them is going to be invited on too."

Jen was holding back tears watching Whitney and Mark Ballas take on the tango, who ended up tying in first place with Robert Irwin and Witney Carson's jive.

"Honestly, she did amazing tonight. She did incredible. I literally was trying not to cry watching her because she just looked so good. It made me so happy," Jen recalled.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are taking over reality television, with Whitney and Jen owning the ballroom floor on DWTS and Taylor set to hand out roses on the next season of The Bachelorette.

"I gave her the idea. I said, 'You're gonna be the next Bachelorette. I can feel it.' I brought it up. I'm the manifesting queen. Anything I say it happens," Jen shared, before adding she is hoping for a "kind, genuine, loyal man" for Taylor.