Madelaine Petsch Shuts Down Claims Riverdale Cast Had Sex with Each Other: 'I Don't Claim That S--t'

"I did not touch a single person on that show with a 10-foot pole," the actress says while appearing to address her co-star KJ Apa's remarks that cast members on teen shows "hook up with each other."

Madelaine Petsch is setting the record straight on what went down -- or did not go down -- behind the scenes of Riverdale.

While appearing on Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy, the actress -- who starred as Cheryl Blossom on CW teen drama -- addressed claims that the Riverdale cast hooked up with each other, with Petsch seemingly shutting down her co-star KJ Apa's recent remarks, in which he said co-stars on teen shows "have sex" with one another.

When Cooper asked Petsch about her "first impression" of her female co-stars -- which included Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes -- Petsch interrupted, asking to "set the record straight" on something.

"May I set the record straight about something on Riverdale, actually? I would love to do this on air," she said, to which Cooper happily obliged.

"Okay. Recently, an article came out saying that we all f--ked each other on the show," Petsch said, seemingly referring to Apa's interview with Entertainment Weekly last month. "I did not touch a single person on that show with a 10-foot pole. May I just repeat that one more time?"

"I did not f--k a single person on Riverdale," she continued, leaning in closer to the microphone for further emphasis. "I never touched them. That's what happened. Thank you for coming to my TED Talk."

"Wait, did people think you f--ked the girls, or people on set?" Cooper asked, to which Petsch clarified, "It was just like this article that came out that was like, 'We all f--ked each other all the time.' And I was like, 'Hey, no. I did not f--k any of you. I don't claim that s--t at all."

As previously noted, the article Petsch was referring to appeared to be Apa's interview with Entertainment Weekly, which was published last month.

In a joint interview alongside his The Map That Leads to You co-star Madelyn Cline, the two opened up about how the casts of Riverdale and Outer Banks, respectively, became close on and off the set of the teen dramas. And according to Apa, the cast of Riverdale got a little too close behind the scenes.

"Yeah, there's a lot of drama that comes on shows like that. Not to say in like a gossipy kind of way, but it's just part of the environment, I guess. Part of the deal," said Apa, who starred as Archie Andrews on Riverdale.

Cline -- who is currently filming the fifth and final season of Outer Banks in South Carolina -- noted that the casts become "family," to which Apa interjected, "You hook up with them, people hook up with each other."

Apa, 28, went on to note -- and per EW, continued to stress -- that the co-stars on teen shows "have sex" with one another.

"You have sex with them and stuff, and then things start happening," he explained. "And then things get a little complicated, and then you're on set, and now you're fighting with them."

Apa further added, "You sort of just have sex with them, and then you just sort of see what happens. It's just part of the deal."

Neither Apa nor Petsch was romantically linked to any of their co-stars during Riverdale's run. However, Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, and Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, respectively, publicly dated.

During her appearance on Call Her Daddy, Cooper asked Petsch if she was ever "into anyone on set" of Riverdale.

"No, I don't mix business and pleasure like that. I've never hooked up with a co-star," she said, before explaining, "Do you know why, though? You know what's really ironic about all this is Cole [Sprouse] sat me down during the pilot and was like, 'If I can give you one piece of advice, Mads. Do you have a cigarette I can borrow?'"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"He was like, 'Hey, don't hook up with any of your co-stars, okay?' And so I was like, 'Okay, got it. I won't,'" she recalled, noting that it was the "best advice [she's] ever been given."

Cooper jokingly noted that he gave advice he wouldn't take himself, referring to Sprouse's relationship with co-star Reinhart, to which Petsch agreed.

Speaking of Reinhart, Petsch went back to Cooper's original question, and recalled her first impression of her female co-stars.

"My first impression was that I actually had known Lily ... Vanessa too. I've known Lily because we did our chem reads together, and she was lovely," she said. "And we also were in this thing together. We both hadn't booked it. So we had this kind of hive mind. So we flew there together. We lived together Season 1, we were so close, and we never met Cami. She might have maybe done a chem read with her. I hadn't met her."

"And then Cami walks in, and we all -- this is so funny, the way we all met -- we were on a group chain, we're all at the Sutton Place in Vancouver, and we're like, 'Hey, let's all meet in the jacuzzi in an hour,'" she continued. "Like what? Like, why are we meeting in the jacuzzi?"

"This is why the rumors got out, f--king orgies in the hot tub," Cooper quipped.

"Orgies in the hot tub at the Sutton Place. Do not clip that!" Petsch replied with a laugh. "We are not having orgies in Sutton Place."

"We all met in the hot tub, and Cami walks in, and ... we're like 20, 21," she continued. "She's got this little black bathing suit, tatt under her boob, and she looks all hot. And I was like, 'You're the coolest person ever. Bye. You're never gonna like me.' But no, we all became best friends, immediately. The three of us were so close. It was interesting because the boys and the girls kinda got cliquey. The boys all loved each other. The girls all loved each other. But no, it was like a match made in heaven, really fast, almost scarily fast. We were like, 'This is gonna burn out quickly.' And then it just never did."

Riverdale ran for seven seasons on the CW from 2017 until 2023. Petsch can next be seen in The Strangers: Chapter 2, which hits theaters on September 26. See photos from her sizzling premiere look in the gallery, below.