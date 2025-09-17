The Challenge's Davis Mallory Says He's No Longer Gay: 'God Really Pulled Me Out'

Getty

"I was on a television show, 'The Real World,' and I came out on the show as a gay Christian, but God really pulled me out of that lifestyle a year ago," Mallory shared.

The Challenge and The Real World: Denver star Davis Mallory is opening up about how his religion has impacted his sexuality.

On Monday, the 42-year-old reality star posted an Instagram video, in which he shared his "testimony" while taking the stage at the Arise House of Prayer and Worship in Hawaii, and revealed he no longer identifies as gay after "God really pulled [him] out of that lifestyle a year ago."

After recalling his upbringing, Mallory said, "I lived the gay lifestyle for about 20 years. I was on a television show, The Real World, and I came out on the show as a gay Christian, but God really pulled me out of that lifestyle a year ago."

"Praise God," he continued as the crowd cheered. "He started speaking to me in my dreams and showing me the spiritual warfare that I was going through. Every time I returned to sin, I would have a nightmare that my car was being broken into. I had a nightmare that I gave my title to someone else, as I was giving my identity to someone else, or my car was sliding backwards. He was just showing me these really strong visual dreams, these visual images of what sin was doing in my life."

After concluding his speech, the MTV alum performed his song, "Baptized."

"Thank you for letting me sing 'Baptized' and share my testimony last night in Hawaii," he captioned his post.

The Real World alum's video came one day after he posted a religious statement on his Instagram, sharing a screenshot from his Notes app.

"I feel like God gave me this vision that us being righteous and following the law is his perfect plan for us," Mallory wrote in part. "Sinning in anyway is not his plan for us and is not us honoring his design for how he made us. He did not design us to sin, and when we live a life of sin, we are not just dishonoring God, but we are doing a disservice to ourselves and our character."

"This morning’s revelation…let me know your thoughts?" he captioned his post.

The singer addressed his sexuality in the comments section of the post, in which he had an exchange with a user who asked if he still identifies as gay.

"Do you still consider yourself gay?" the person asked, to which Mallory replied, "What does it mean to be gay?"

"Are you attracted to men? Do you sleep with men?" the user asked in reply, with Mallory writing in response, "Do I find men beautiful? Yes of course. Do I find women beautiful? Yes of course. We are created in God's image and in His likeness. The beauty of creation gives glory to the Creator. I'll ask you this. What do you believe the design of sex is for? What do you believe is sexually immoral behavior?"

In reply, the commenter said Mallory was "dodging" his question, before he clarified what he was asking.

"Are you sexually attracted to men? And do you have sex with men?" he wrote, to which Mallory replied, "To answer your question directly, then NO & NO."

The user noted that he found his response to be "interesting," writing, "I watched you on The Real World when I was 21 and followed to a degree afterwards. Am I correct in assuming you participated in a conversion therapy of sorts?"

"Not really," Mallory replied. "But God started giving me vivid dreams and healed me from trauma and showed me the spiritual warfare I was under." The conversation appeared to conclude when the commenter wrote back to Mallory, "I see."

Mallory made his reality television debut in 2006's The Real World: Denver, which marked Season 18 of the series. As he noted in his Instagram video, Mallory publicly came out as gay during his time on The Real World. He went to compete on three seasons of The Challenge, including The Inferno 3 (2007), The Duel II (2009), and Rivals (2011). Mallory appears to have gone on to become a singer/songwriter.

He detailed his coming out story in an essay for Out Magazine back in 2018.

"I went onto the show with the hopes of making a positive representation of what it meant to be a gay man, as I needed this type of role model for myself to be comfortable being both gay and a man," he recalled of The Real World. "I hope that I was able to do this for those who saw me on the show, and for many years I have continued to receive heartfelt messages from viewers who said my story encouraged them to come out to their own family."