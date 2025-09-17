Todd Chrisley Breaks Down Over Chase's Health as Son Enters Rehab: 'My Heart Was Going to Break'

Getty/Instagram

On the season finale of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, Chase revealed he was checking into a rehab facility after years of battling alcohol issues and ongoing stomach problems.

Todd Chrisley is opening up about the heartbreaking feeling of watching his son Chase struggle with both his health and sobriety.

"There's a lot of emotions," Chase admitted while aboard a plane. "I just need to go and handle a lot of trauma that I have buried. I just thought that I could bury it, bury it, bury it. I'm scared … I just gotta find myself."

Todd stood by his son during the emotional moment, telling him that his choice marked "new beginnings."

He reassured Chase: "My life's story is not going to be that I went to prison for 28 months. Your life story does not have to be that I had an alcohol and substance abuse problem. That's not your life's story. That's a part. That's a chapter."

The family patriarch admitted it was difficult to drop his son off.

"You know, I thought going through this with [my eldest son] Kyle would kill me. But maybe it was preparation for what I'm going through today," Todd said. "I'm sad, and I'm leaving [knowing] that I had to bring my son to a rehab. I'm sad that I'm getting on a plane and he's not with me. Even though we've been through a lot, I truly believe that God did not bring us this far to drop this off and that God will keep a protective edge around my son and the healing hand on him at all times."

Chase's decision to seek treatment came after his parents had already been vocal about their worries. On the penultimate episode, Todd admitted he was shaken by his son's frail appearance.

"For about four years, Chase has had stomach issues. When I saw him, I thought that my heart was going to break because I realized how thin he was," he said, while Julie Chrisley added, "I've been worried for his health since I have been in prison, so it's very, very important to me. I have always said, 'You are only as happy as your saddest child.'"

While in treatment, Chase also made amends with his sister Savannah Chrisley during a Zoom heart-to-heart.

"I definitely could have showed up for you more," Chase told her, before breaking down. "What I can do is show up for you now and in the future, because I can't go back and change anything. But, I'm sorry, Savannah. And, I love you."

Savannah teared up as she responded, "I love you, and I'm here if you need me. I'm proud of you for taking the steps that you've taken. You've always had so much potential, if you just let yourself fall into and work for it, and I'm proud of you."

By the end of the episode, Chase reflected on how much the experience has changed him.

"I've learned not to take anything for granted," he said. "I've learned that time is the only thing that money can't buy back, so I'm not going to waste it arguing over small, petty things that don't really matter at the end of the day. And, that family's really all you got."

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality is streaming now on the Lifetime app.