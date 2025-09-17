Mormon Wives' Whitney Leavitt Reacts to Her & Jen's DWTS Debut, Taylor Frankie Paul News (Exclusive)

"We're kind of like building an empire here," Whitney told TooFab exclusively before sharing her love for K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Whitney Leavitt is well and truly back in #MomTok.

While speaking with TooFab exclusively following the premiere of Dancing with the Stars, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star shared what it was like having the cast in Los Angeles to support her.

"It was great," Whitney shared with TooFab exclusively.

"I told them, 'Don't say anything to me while I'm dancing because you will mess me up. Don't cheer me on. I'll know your voice,' they kept quiet," she recalled. "It was nice seeing them in my peripheral vision."

After a rocky Season 2 of Secret Lives, Whitney finally managed to get voted back into #MomTok and, since then, Whitney has found the group to be "1,000%" supportive of her journey on the ballroom floor.

Whitney isn't the only one from the reality show fighting for the Mirror Ball trophy, as Jen Affleck is also a part of the cast.

"It's great. She crushed it. She's eight weeks postpartum, that's insane. I can't believe that. I don't even know. She's a different breed. She crushed it," Whitney added about her fellow celebrity competitor.

For her debut dance on the floor, Whitney chose the hit K-Pop Demon Hunters song "Golden" to perform the tango to.

"I love that song. It's so catchy. I resonate with it a lot. When I watched it with my kids, I was like, 'yep, there she is,'" Whitney shared.

The reality star noted how #MomTok was taking over television, with her and Jen on DWTS and now, Taylor Frankie Paul being crowned as the next Bachelorette.

"We're kind of like building an empire here. I'm just saying," she joked.

Once Taylor shared the announcement publicly, Whitney ensure she commented on the post to show her support, after the cast caused drama by not commenting on Taylor's CMA post last season.

"Of course. I was so fast. I reposted it, said something nice, tagged her. I was fast... Mark [Ballas] has no idea what you're talking about," she said before Mark revealed he had yet to see the hit Hulu show. "I haven't. I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I don't want to lie to you," he added.

Watch more from Whitney and Mark's interview above to find out what Mark thinks his partner needs to work on most.