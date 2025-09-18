Brooks Nader Slams 'Creepy, Humping' Gleb Savchenko After His DWTS Shade

YouTube/WWHL/Getty

Nader hit back at her ex after he took aim at her dancing skills, telling Watch What Happens Live's Andy Cohen that she "didn't have a chance" after getting partnered up with Savchenko.

The former couple, who were also dance partners during Season 33 of DWTS, called it quits in April after nearly a year of dating. But the bad blood between them is still spilling over.

Ahead of Season 34, Savchenko appeared to throw shade at Nader when he told PEOPLE earlier this month that he was excited to have "zero drama" with his new celebrity partner, Hilaria Baldwin.

"Finally, I have a partner that I can go out there and dance [with] and really enjoy and not try to figure out the routine of like, 'OK, let me just hide all of your minuses and bring out the pluses,'" Savchenko said.

When asked about her ex's comments during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Nader at first kept it brief, saying "I have nothing to say about him."

But the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model quickly changed her tune, adding, "He is a completely creepy person."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

She went on to slam her time with Savchenko on the dance floor, claiming, "I had no chance. I was f--ked, literally and physically, from the start when I went on that show. I had no chance at having good choreo because he was humping me the whole time."

Nader and Savchenko first met last year when they were paired on DWTS. Even before the season aired in September 2024, they sparked romance rumors with their flirty chemistry.

"We have a good energy. Like, I think we got good vibes. I mean, it's nice to be in the room for five hours a day with someone that you get along with," Savchenko told Us Weekly at the time, adding of Nader, "And also, you know, looking like that. She's hot."

The duo were eliminated in October but rekindled their romance by December, with Savchenko confirming to TMZ that they were back together. By April, however, the pair split again, this time Nader being the one to end things -- a move that apparently came as a surprise to Savchenko at the time.

Things escalated further in August, when Nader accused Savchenko of cheating during the premiere of her reality series Love Thy Nader. Savchenko denied the allegation back in April, and has yet to speak out about Nader's latest comments.