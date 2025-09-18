Country Singer Spencer Hatcher Breaks Silence On Mom's Fatal Stabbing

Instagram

"My mom was my biggest fan and my biggest supporter in everything that I did," Spencer shared in the wake of the murder of his mother, Holly Hatcher, who was fatally stabbed in a home invasion last month.

Country singer Spencer Hatcher is speaking out following the tragic murder of his mother, Holly, for the first time.

On September 9, the musician shared a video on his social media, in which he broke his silence on the death of his mom, who was fatally stabbed in a home invasion in Virginia last month. Holly Hatcher -- a beloved teacher -- was 62.

In his touching video, Spencer expressed his gratitude toward fans for their support, and also fondly remembered his late mother.

"I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all the love and support that you all have shown me and my family over the last month, in what has really been the worst time of our life, you all sent so many loving comments and messages and made posts and everything," Spencer began. "We did our best to read them, but I just want you all to know how appreciative we are, and I am, of you all."

"My mom was my biggest fan and my biggest supporter in everything that I did," he continued. "She loved the music. She loved everything about it. She loved the music, she loved the shows. And after a lot of thought and prayer and speaking to my label about continuing, you know, I 100% made the decision that I want to continue making music and bringing smiles to people's faces and being out on the stage and everything."

"But I'm doing a lot because I know that is what my mom would want me to do," Spencer said. "She would want me to keep on, and I know how much she loved it, and I know how much y’all love it. I'm not gonna quit. I'm gonna keep on going and go as hard as I possibly can like I always have. I want you all to come along on this journey with me as I get back into it."

The singer said he plans to be "posting a bunch more" about his music, adding, "I just appreciate you all, and everything that you all have done for me and will continue to do for me."

Spencer added that prior to the tragedy, he had a "pretty big schedule" planned, including a radio tour and concerts. He said he's now going to "resume" the planned events and return to the initial schedule, before noting that his mom had been looking forward to it.

"My mom was real excited about all the opportunities and all the music," Spencer said. "I hope that you all are just as excited about it as she was."

"Again, thank y'all so much for everything," he added, before concluding his video, "Thank you for your support in the future, and I hope that one day we can all be together where I can thank y'all personally. I love y'all, God bless."

Spencer's video comes a little over a month following his mom's death.

On August 3, Holly Hatcher was killed by an intruder, who fatally stabbed her after entering her and her husband, Michael Hatcher's, home in Rockingham County, Virginia, according to authorities, per KTVU. Michael, who is Spencer's father, shot and killed the intruder in the driveway. The suspect was identified as Kevin Moses Walker, 41. He had no criminal history, per authorities, but was involved in a car accident two days prior to the fatal stabbing.

In a video posted on Facebook, Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson described the home invasion as "highly unusual" and random, saying he's "never seen anything like this in my entire career," according to KTVU. Hutcheson said he has known the Hatcher family for years, sharing that Holly even taught his own son, per WTVR.

On August 7, Spencer and his father shared a statement in a video shared on the sheriff's office's Facebook.

"I've heard a lot of you say that there are no words to explain this, and there aren't — and there's going to be questions that will never be answered," Michael said. "But all I can tell you is: We've cried. We've hurt. We've hugged. And we have found more love than we have ever known has existed between us and between you. Thank you."

Two days after his mom's murder, Spencer announced that he canceled multiple scheduled shows in the wake of the tragedy.

"It is with a heavy heart and overwhelming sadness that - due to a monumental loss in our family - I must cancel my upcoming shows at VOA Country Music Fest in Butler County, OH (8/8) and at Rockingham County Fair in Harrisonburg, VA (8/11 & 8/12)," he said.

"I hope to make these dates up to my fans in the future. I appreciate everyone that has lent their support to me and my loved ones," he added. "We ask that everyone please respect our family’s privacy at this time."