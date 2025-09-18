Man Sentenced After Paralyzed Wife 'Covered in Feces from Toe to Breast,' Left on Floor Dies: Prosecutors

Cobb County Sheriff's Office/Marietta Funeral Home

The defendant claimed his wife wouldn't allow him to find someone to help him get her back on the bed after he "aggravated his back" because she "didn't want anyone to see her covered in feces."

A man who claimed he did the best he could by his wife before she was removed from their home, put on life support, and ultimately died in 2021, has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty by a jury on September 10 of felony murder and neglect.

Addreine Gordon died at 66 years old just one day after Gary Williams, 67, called 911 and said that things were getting "real bad." By this point, Gordon had allegedly been lying on the floor of her bedroom with "numerous injuries" and covered in feces for two days.

The victim had been paralyzed on the left side of her body and thus spent most of her time in bed, according to court documents reviewed by Law&Crime. According to a motion filed by Williams' attorney in April, he told detectives that Gordon "seemed fine" on Sunday, November 7, 2021 -- three days before her death.

He said that on Monday, his wife started to feel a "little funky," according to the motion, and stopped eating, drinking only fluids. The motion goes on to say that Gordon told her husband she'd "messed the bed up," with Williams adding to investigators, "Man, did she ever." He further said that he figured that this is why she'd not been eating, per the filing.

As the defendant explained it, he was preparing to change her diaper when she suddenly got "uncomfortable" and "spun to the right real hard," which led to her beginning to come off of the bed. He said that he caught her as she began to fall, "but in doing so he aggravated his back," per the document.

It was at this point that Williams had no choice but to lower his wife to the ground, he explained, because he was not able to "get her back into the bed all the way." He told detectives, per the motion, that he got her "some pillows and a comforter and asked her if she'd be OK, because he would need to wait until the next day to try and get her back up into the bed."

When he suggested to her that he might need to get someone to help him get her back on the bed, he claimed Gordon told him "no," per the motion, because "she didn't want anyone to see her covered in feces."

As a result of this, Williams claimed, she stayed on the floor for two days until "things started getting 'real bad' on Tuesday," which is when he called 911. According to Cobb County prosecutors, Gordon was admitted to a local hospital with an "altered level of consciousness" and put on maximum-level life support on November 9, 2021, per Fox affiliate WAGA. She died the next day of blood poisoning.

The defense motion showed that there was a history of 911 calls from the residence from Williams asking for assistance with Gordon, including one in July 2018, where he "called for help with his wife because she was too heavy to pick up."

In her office's statement, Cobb County District Attorney Sonya F. Allen said, "This case was not about how she died -- it was about how she was forced to live. She suffered slowly, trapped in a body she could not care for, completely dependent on the one person who vowed to protect her."

First responders described finding Gordon "covered in feces from toe to breast" when they arrived at the home after Williams' 911 call. He claimed at the time that she "had no wounds on Monday when she rolled out of bed," per police, but doctors and Adult Protective Services who visited her at the hospital told authorities she had "numerous injuries" described as "both new and old."

An arrest warrant viewed by East Cobb News described the victim as being observed with "multiple and severe bed sores, extremely matted hair, untrimmed toenails and fingernails, feces under and around the toenails and a large, deep laceration to the left hip area." According to the document, Williams denied having seen any of these injuries, per the Marietta Daily Journal, even though he was her only caretaker.

"She was left lying in filth -- her body was covered in sores and lesions, her hair matted, her nails grotesquely overgrown, her bed blackened with waste," Allen continued. "She could not move; she could not help herself. The only person who could have given her dignity, safety, and comfort instead allowed her to endure a living torture until she died."

On top of that, after allegedly lowering her to the ground on Sunday, "she was then left on the bedroom floor and feces until Tuesday afternoon," per the police report.