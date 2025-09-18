Julia Fox Reveals Madonna Misconceptions and Why She Doesn't 'Worship' Other Stars (Exclusive)

"I don't think people should be worshipped," said Fox after starring in a movie about the possible horrors of meeting your idols, before also opening up about her bond with the Queen of Pop.

Madonna truly is a Ray of Light, this according to Julia Fox.

While speaking with TooFab about her new horror film Him -- about a young football phenom, Cam (Tyriq Withers), who must decide what he's willing to sacrifice to become the GOAT after being offered the chance to train with his idol, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans) -- Fox revealed which celebrity really surprised her when they met for the first time.

"Madonna. I love her so much," she said without hesitation. "She is really just like that girl. And when you sit and talk to her, she's so curious and so astute. You think you're talking to just like your girlfriend that's your age. She's just so on it."

"And also she's really vulnerable. She's not this like cold person, diva, megastar that you can't penetrate at all. Like she's not like that at all," Fox insisted. "She's so warm. She's so vulnerable. She's so real. She's so honest. She's so funny. I was actually really shocked when I met Madonna because I was like, we could be friends. Let's be friends. I love you."

While Fox said she was "really happy" with her interactions with the Queen of Pop, the model-author-actress said there actually haven't been too many celebrities she's been "disappointed by" after meeting them.

"To get to where you get, you got to be pleasant to be around, at least if you're a woman, you have to be," she added. "So at least all the women I meet are like exceptional people that I'm like, 'Okay, that's why they got to where they are.'"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

When asked to name her own personal Isaiah -- aka the person she grew up idolizing -- Fox had more trouble coming up with a name.

"I'm not going to lie. I didn't really have idols in that way. I did have a Kurt Cobain phase. But I really kind of just saw everyone as people. Like, everyone's just a person, you know?" she explained.

"I don't really worship anyone. I don't think people should be worshipped. You're going to be disappointed. A lot of the time, it's just you projecting onto them what you would wish them to be like, and then they're nothing like that," she continued. "Then you're like, 'Never meet your idols.' It's like, no, maybe never idolize people to begin with."

Though she said it's fine to look up to others, the "worshipping" of them is where she draws the line.

"It's too much. It's too much to put on somebody too. It's a heavy cross to bear. I mean, I wouldn't want to be worshiped. That just seems really stressful," she said. "A lot of pressure, because then you feel, like, responsible for them. It's like, no, I'm, like, messy and I just want to sleep all day. Like, let me live in peace."