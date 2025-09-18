Machine Gun Kelly Calls Megan Fox the 'Greatest Partner' as They Navigate Co-Parenting Baby Saga

Getty

Machine Gun Kelly has nothing but love for Megan Fox as they take on parenthood together.

Nearly six months after the former couple welcomed their baby girl, Saga Blade, the rapper opened up about co-parenting with the Jennifer's Body star, praising her every step of the way.

"It truly was an epic story of love, pain and a lot of magic," MGK shared during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, airing Thursday. "I had it with a person who is the greatest partner, the greatest partner to have had a child with."

The 35-year-old, who's also dad to 16-year-old Casie Colson Baker with ex Emma Cannon, added that Megan is a "phenomenal mom." Still, there's one lighthearted debate they haven't been able to settle.

"We go back and forth on who she looks like," MGK revealed. "Last month, she looked exactly like me and now she looks exactly like her."

While MGK has been showered with praise for his dad skills, he's quick to redirect the attention back to Fox.

"I want to detract all of the congrats to me and just move it to Megan because she really does all the work," he said last month on Today. "She's the one. I just play the guitar and pray that the baby is happy."

Fox, who also shares Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 9, with ex Brian Austin Green, has kept a low profile since giving birth in March. But MGK couldn't help but recall one moment that left her less than thrilled when someone complimented him on his parenting.

"Someone the other day was like, 'You're such a good dad!' just because I was holding the baby," MGK explained. "And she was fuming. Like, 'No, no, no, no.'"