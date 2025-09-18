Pregnant Influencer Samantha Matthews Saves Husband From Choking In Dramatic Video

Instagram/TikTok

The TikTok star is being credited with saving her husband, Dan Matthews, after sharing footage of a terrifying choking incident involving mozzarella sticks.

Samantha Matthews is not only an influencer -- she's also a lifesaver.

The pregnant TikTok star is being credited with saving her husband, Dan Matthews, after a terrifying choking incident involving mozzarella sticks.

"That one time I was six months pregnant and had to give my husband the Heimlich…" Samantha wrote in a TikTok posted Tuesday, alongside security camera footage capturing the near-death moment.

In the clip, Dan could be seen enjoying a snack at the family dinner table before suddenly running to the trash can. Once Samantha realized her husband was choking, she immediately stepped in.

"Basically I was in this insane battle against a mozzarella stick, and Sam was like, 'Tap me in,'" Dan explained in a separate TikTok. "I was just chewing on mozzarella sticks. Cheese was still attached, so part of the mozzarella stick was down here [near my neck], part was still in my mouth."

Things quickly escalated.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Then it fully got stuck and I went to breathe and Sam goes, 'Babe, are you OK?' That's when I was like, Oh, this is bad. I'm actually choking now," Dan recalled. "It's not just annoying and in my throat."

Despite being in her third trimester, Samantha jumped into action with her two kids standing nearby. She successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver, dislodging the food and saving Dan's life.

"We laugh about it now but in the moment, it was very traumatic," Samantha admitted. "I was so in shock of what just happened, but I had to turn sideways because my belly was in the way. I knew I had to get up under there."

The couple, and published authors, who have amassed a following on TikTok under the account Dan and Sam, have used their platform to share a look at their family's life as well as Samantha's journey as a surrogate for two couples.

While Samantha once revealed she was finished having children of her own, she surprised fans in April by announcing she is expecting her third child with Dan later this year. In June, the pair revealed they're having a baby boy, with one of their surrogacy partners present at the gender reveal.