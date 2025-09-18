Snooki 'Drunk Texted' with Long-Lost Family Member After Meeting Birth Mother (Exclusive)

MTV/YouTube

After meeting her birth mom for the first time at the age of 36, the Jersey Shore star reveals where she stands with her bio-family now and whether they know anything about her reality TV fame.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi just had her first drunk text with her long-lost family.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star -- who was adopted from Chile as a baby -- reunited with her birth mom for the first time ever in a phone call on the show this past season in one extremely emotional episode.

Now, in an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday night's epic reunion special, hosted by Justina Valentine, Polizzi is asked whether she's been in contact with her birth family since the initial connection with her mother.

"Maybe on the side, I might have got drunk and texted one of them. I just did it like two nights ago," Nicole sheepishly admits in the footage, as Vinny Guadagnino exclaimed, "Not you drunk texting your mom!"

"It was the sister," Polizzi clarifies. "I drunk texted the sister, I was like, 'Hey, girl!' She goes, 'Hola!'" As for future communication, she simply adds, "We'll see what happens."

During the chat about her birth family, Snooki also reveals they don't know anything about her reality TV fame, saying her mom "has no idea who I am." Once again, Vinny interjects, shouting, "Someone tell her!"

When asked whether she's nervous how they'd react if they learned she was "Snooki from Jersey Shore," Nicole says that, from her first impressions of the family, they wouldn't care. "Genuine love and knowing that I'm happy" is all she says she's felt from them so far -- before adding, "but you never know, because they are strangers."

