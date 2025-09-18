The View Silent on Jimmy Kimmel Suspension, Fans React with Anger: 'WTF,' 'Shameful'

ABC

The View airs on ABC, the same network which suspended Jimmy Kimmel "indefinitely" for comments he made about Charlie Kirk's alleged killer.

One Hot Topic was clearly off the table this morning at The View.

While it may be the biggest story of the day for everyone else, none of the women on the show -- which Thursday included Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Joy Behar -- addressed Jimmy Kimmel being suspended "indefinitely" by ABC over comments he made on his show this week about the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk.

The decision came after Kimmel's comments drew the ire of FCC chairman Brendan Carr on Wednesday, and shortly after Nexstar Media, one of the largest owners of TV stations in the country, announced they would "preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show" on all their "owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network."

During his show on Monday night, Kimmel, in his opening monologue, said, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

He then shifted his attention to President Donald Trump's reaction to Kirk's assassination.

Celebrities have since rallied around Kimmel, though neither he nor the situation were mentioned at all on Thursday's episode of the daytime show ... which, of course, airs on ABC. Instead, the show opened with a birthday tribute to Haines, before launching into discussions about FBI Director Kash Patel's testimony before a House Judiciary Committee hearing and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, before later welcoming guest Eugene Levy.

Fans expressed disappointment with the series for not tackling the story, though some expected that to be the case since they also air on the same network which issued the suspension in the first place. In response to posts on X about Haines' birthday, many of the comments brought up the omission -- as some wondered whether the show was pre-taped.

"I can't believe you guys aren’t bringing up Jimmy Kimmel… is it because Disney and ABC owns you too? Speak up, ladies," wrote one viewer. "Disappointed. No mention of Jimmy Kimmel," wrote another, as someone else added, "They seem worried and anxious today."

"Too scared to mention Jimmy? I'm done with your show," read another response to the show's post about their Patel discussion, while another viewer wrote, "I was expecting something on free speech today, but was disappointed. Hopefully you are getting your ducks in order and will stand up for Jimmy and Free Speech very damned soon."

The outrage continued in posts shared by fans directly to their own personal pages. See more of their responses below:

Bet the ladies of The View was given orders not to discuss Jimmy Kimmel today #TheView

Whoopi: Lets tell you whats been going on. Talks about Patel and the FBI. Um Whoopi - your employer just fired Jimmy Kimmel over free speech! #TheView

It’s odd that #TheView is staying silent about the Jimmy Kimmel controversy. I understand why, but this situation is strange, and they must realize they could be targeted next. It's revealing that they aren't starting the show by addressing @ABC 's cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel due to yielding to authoritarian pressure.

So #TheView is mute on the Jimmy Kimmel drama. I mean I get it but this shit is weird and they have to know they are the next target.

The View ain’t gonna talk about Jimmy Kimmel? #TheView

WTF! Ladies, your bosses just fired Jimmy Kimmel because Trump didn't like a joke he told about him! Why aren't you talking about it? #TheView

The fact that they are not opening the show with talking about @ABC cancelling Jimmy Kimmel by caving to fascism is very telling. #TheView

Interesting that #TheView @TheView did NOT address or mention what’s happening with Jimmy Kimmel at all. Guess ABC gave them their marching orders. Shameful that the biggest hot topic wasn’t touched at all.

Little wild (or not) that #TheView has nothing to say about #JimmyKimmel. I suspect this happened at the pre-show meeting.

I tuned into the View this morning. Not one mention of Jimmy Kimmel. I made up my mind last night that if Disney was censoring the View, I am done with Disney and ABC. So goodbye and don't let the door..........

The ladies of #TheView avoiding the Jimmy Kimmel topic so they don’t get fired next.

The View purposely avoiding talking about Jimmy Kimmel today...

