Yolanda Hadid Supports Daughter Bella Amid Hospitalization For Lyme Disease: 'My Badass Warrior'

Instagram

"My pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer," Yolanda wrote, calling Bella a "fighter," "survivor," and a "badass warrior," while adding that her daughter "didn't really live" since her Lyme disease diagnosis but "learned how to exist inside the jail of [her] own paralyzed brain."

Yolanda Hadid is showing her love and support for daughter, Bella Hadid, after she revealed she's been hospitalized amid her battle with Lyme disease.

On Wednesday, Bella, 28, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, with many of the shots featuring the model in a hospital bed, including photos of her hooked up to an IV. While the Orabella founder -- who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013 -- did not reveal the reason behind her apparent hospital stay, her mom, Yolanda, confirmed that it was due to her daughter's battle with the disease.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Yolanda -- who also has Lyme disease -- shared an Instagram post on Thursday, in which she opened up about her and her daughter's battle with the disease, while sharing an emotional message for Bella, whom she called a "fighter," "survivor," and "badass warrior." The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's post featured a slideshow of photos of Bella at the hospital, including shots of her daughter receiving treatment, and two heartwarming mother-daughter photos.

"🩷As you will understand watching my Bella struggle in silence cuts the deepest core of hopelessness inside me," Yolanda, 61, began. "The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone."



"I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer. After many years I stopped sharing my personal story because I needed an energetic shift, time to focus on my healing rather than absorb other people’s opinions about my journey," she continued. "Even so, I am the CEO of my health and after fifteen years of searching the globe, I am still determined to find a cure affordable for all. Hopefully soon I will share whatever we have learned and the places we have been with you and our Lyme community as soon as lab results reflect our victory."

The Dutch model then sent a heartfelt message to her "beautiful Bellita" amid her health battle.

"You are relentless and courageous. No child is suppose to suffer in their body with an incurable chronic disease," Yolanaa wrote. "I admire your bravery and your willingness to keep fighting for health despite the failing protocols and countless setbacks you have faced. There simply aren’t words big enough for the darkness, the pain, and the unknown hell you've lived through since your diagnosis in 2013. You didn't really live, you learned how to exist inside the jail of your own paralyzed brain."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I am so proud of the fighter that you are. You are not alone, I promise to have your back every step of the way, no matter how long this takes," she continued. "You have fought through another month of treatment and I know god is good, miracles do happen everyday 🙏 I pray for your speedy recovery my love."



"This disease has brought us to our knees, but we always get back up. We will continue to fight for better days, together," Yolanda added, before concluding, "You are a survivor… I love you so much my badass Warrior."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease "is caused by ​bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi that is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks." Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash. If untreated, Lyme disease can produce a wide range of symptoms, including facial paralysis, an irregular heartbeat and arthritis.

While those with Lyme disease usually recover following a treatment of antibiotics, there are some who suffer from prolonged and persistent symptoms and have been diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease. However, diagnosing can be difficult, and the condition has long been debated.

Bella, her mom Yolanda, and her younger brother Anwar were diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013. Bella has long been open about her battle with Lyme disease and how it's impacted her life.

Back in 2016 at the Global Lyme Alliance, she spoke out about losing her ability to horseback ride because of the disease and spending days not wanting to get out of bed due to "bone pains and exhaustion." She admitted that after years of struggle, she had simply gotten used to "living with the sickness" instead of continuing to look for a cure.

But in 2023, that all changed for Bella. After 15 years of dealing with Lyme disease, Bella said she found a treatment that worked for her and said she was finally feeling healthy for the first time in years.