Adam Carolla Reveals Text from Jimmy Kimmel After Suspension

Getty

Carolla said he reached out to Kimmel after he was suspended for comments he made about Charlie Kirk's assassination, revealing the late night host was being "followed by a helicopter."

Jimmy Kimmel has apparently told friends we're living in "strange times."

Kimmel's longtime friend and former comedy partner Adam Carolla revealed he reached out to the talk show host just hours after Jimmy Kimmel Live! was yanked off air for remarks Kimmel made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

"Wow, it's strange times out here," Kimmel wrote, according to Carolla on Thursday's The Adam Carolla Show.

The late night talk show host was indefinitely suspended on Wednesday.

"I just sent him a text because you want to be on record as understanding or knowing or whatever," his former The Man Show co-host revealed on his podcast. "It just said, you know, 'Thinking about you. I hope you're okay.'"

He also added that he reminded Kimmel that he does not "need to reply."

However, Kimmel replied seconds later, sharing that he was "being followed by a helicopter."

Kimmel has not spoken to media since the decision was made by ABC.

The decision comes after Kimmel's comments drew the ire of FCC chairman Brendan Carr, and shortly after Nexstar Media, one of the largest owners of TV stations in the country, announced they would "preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight's show" on all their "owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network."

"Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets," they added.

The FCC chair went on a podcast Wednesday, per The Hollywood Reporter, where he said that affiliates should "push back" on ABC and tell the network, "Listen, we're not going to run Kimmel anymore until you straighten this out because we're running the possibility of license revocation from the FCC if we continue to run content that ends up being a pattern of news distortion."

In place of Kimmel's program on Friday, Sinclair Broadcast Group said all of its affiliate stations will be airing a Charlie Kirk remembrance special.

During his show on Monday night, Kimmel, in his opening monologue, said, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

He then shifted his attention to President Donald Trump's reaction to Kirk's assassination.

A source for The Hollywood Reporter said that Kimmel had no plans to apologize, feeling that his comments did not require an apology, but that he did plan to address the backlash on Wednesday night's show. He allegedly planned to explain what he'd said and demonstrate how it was being taken out of context.