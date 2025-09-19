Julia Fox Doesn't 'Hold Space for Men" In Her Brain (Exclusive)

Fox opens up about appearing on a disgustingly hilarious episode of Adults, before revealing she wants to star in a rom-com -- and has trouble picking a dream costar, joking Glen Powell is "ran through."

Julia Fox has a taste for rom-coms. But when it comes to naming an actor she'd love to be paired with in one, her mind came up blank.

The multi-hyphenate, currently starring in the new horror movie Him, opened up to TooFab about her career ambitions -- revealing the genre she'd most like to tackle next after appearing in Uncut Gems and a number of thrillers thus far.

"Like a rom-com. Absolutely. That's something I haven't done yet. And I love, love, love comedies. And I love rom-coms," Fox exclaimed. "I love a good, like, early 2000s rom-com. I feel like they don't make them like that anymore. They don't make enough of them. And then they do, and it doesn't hit the same as those ones did."

After immediately naming Matthew McConaughey as her dream co-star -- calling him a "good romcom guy" who "has so much range" and is a "brilliant actor" -- she then started thinking a little bit younger. Fox is 35, while McConaughey is 55.

"But in terms of the younger, maybe someone more in my age demographic," she began, before TooFab suggested someone like Glen Powell, 36.

"I don't know ... he ran through!" she said with a laugh. "I want someone else. I love Glen Powell though. I'm trying to think who would be amazing. It's like I really just don't hold space for men in my brain. Name a man. Just one man. One. And it's like, bloop!"

Fox did recently show off some of her comedy chops in the FX series Adults, playing an exaggerated version of herself who shows up to a random dinner party thrown by a group of twenty-somethings. In the episode's gross-out finale, fellow guest star Charlie Cox -- high off ketamine -- cuts open the roasted chicken, before eating as if nothing's wrong when it's clearly raw and bloody on the inside.

With Him also having quite the bloody ending, we had to ask -- which was more disgusting to film?

"Charlie Cox eating the raw chicken. I couldn't watch it. No, it was like really hard to watch," she told TooFab. "And he was so good at it."

"Like, it was like those moments where you're just not even acting. Like, I was literally like, ugh. Like, it was all just so visceral," she added. "Yeah, definitely the blood, the chicken."