Lindsay Arnold Slams Critics Online for 'Trashing' DWTS Pros: 'Sick to My Stomach'

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold is calling out critics online.

Taking to TikTok, the older sister of current pro Rylee shared her disgust for the people online "trashing" those who work on the reality competition show.

"Y'all are mean. The amount of videos I've seen [that are] literally trashing the pros, the troupe, the hosts and judges," the 31-year-old said in a TikTok video shared Thursday, September 18.

"It's making me sick. I literally feel sick to my stomach. You understand that these are real people, right?"

She explained that the people on the show are not "playing characters."

"This is not Conrad, Belly and Jeremiah," she said referring to the extremely popular television series The Summer I Turned Pretty. "Where we can just comment on their decisions and their choices and their lives."

"These are real people, who are doing a job that literally none of you could do," Arnold -- who won the Mirror Ball trophy in Season 25 -- said on Thursday.

"That's what kills me [with the] 'My hot take, I don't think they did this good enough.' Let's see you do it. You couldn't," she added.

Season 34 kicked off on Tuesday, which means a brand new season of fans critiquing their least favorite dances and cheering on their faves.

However, Lindsay is asking those who choose to make videos about DWTS to keep it kind and not "actively" trash those who work on the show.

"If you have time in your day to make videos, spread hate or leave comments and actively seek out trashing people, then you're obviously not working hard enough on yourself," Lindsay said. "Maybe you need to rethink what's most important in your life."

Not only does Lindsay's sister appear on the show as a pro -- currently paired with singer Scott Hoying -- but having worked on the show for 10 seasons, she considers the cast and crew her family.

"Obviously, my sister Rylee, I would go to bat for her 'till the day I die," she added.

"But I care about all those people. That's my family [and those are] my friends," she continued. "I'm coming here to say that the job of being a pro is one of the hardest ever. All of you thinking you have any idea what it takes to be a pro makes me want to laugh."

"Be better," she concluded. "Please don't make me do another video like this defending all of my friends on a show that you guys are obsessed with. So, maybe spread a little more positivity about the show that is obviously taking up so much of your life."