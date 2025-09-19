STAYC Says It Was an 'Honor' to Collab with TLC & Boy George on KPOPPED (Exclusive)

Apple TV+

The K-pop girl group recalls bonding with TLC and Boy George out in Seoul, shares their thoughts on competing against each other, reveals their misconceptions about the genre, and more.

STAYC is opening up about their experience working with icons TLC and Boy George for the Apple TV+ series, KPOPPED.

As shown in Episode 6 of the Apple TV+ series, which is streaming now, the South Korean girl group split into two teams, with Seeun (lead vocalist), ISA (main vocalist), and J (lead vocalist) working with TLC's Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas on a K-popified version of "Waterfalls," and Sieun (main vocalist), Yoon (main vocalist), and Sumin (lead vocalist) teaming up with Boy George for a remix of Culture Club's "Karma Chameleon."

In an interview with TooFab, STAYC detailed the epic collaborations and recalled bonding with the Western artists on KPOPPED, while also sharing their thoughts on the global phenomenon that is the K-pop genre.

Like with STAYC being paired with TLC and Boy George, KPOPPED featured a handful of iconic pairings, including Eve and Kesha with JO1, Spice Girls and ITZY, Megan Thee Stallion and Pattie LaBelle with Billlie, and more.

When asked what it was about the show that interested STAYC, Sumin said, "The most exciting part was the collaboration stage with artists from other countries, as I wanted to try music we hadn't done before. On top of that, I think being able to show our preparation process behind the stage made this filming special as well!"

For the group's collaborations with TLC and Boy George, they gave "Waterfalls" and "Karma Chameleon" a K-pop makeover in the studio, while making sure not to tarnish the famous songs.

"First of all, it was truly an honor," Sieun said. "Since the song is precious to the original artists, we worked hard during the creative process to make sure we didn't damage the original track. We hoped STAYC's color would blend naturally with the song's vibe and mood."

"Especially, it was so heartwarming when the original singers sang some parts of the song in Korean," she added, referring to Boy George learning some Korean lyrics for the remixed track. "Seeing them ask us about the pronunciation while we practiced together was absolutely adorable."

"It was a huge honor," ISA echoed. "We did our best to capture the original vibe and sang while imagining what it would be like to perform on stage together."

During the episode, TLC's Tionne and Chilli shared that "Waterfalls" had never been touched before, but they loved STAYC's spin on it, which is something that wasn't lost on the girls.

"I was truly grateful. The original song is already amazing, so I know it couldn't have been easy to be fully satisfied with a remix. That's why their positive reaction made me feel especially proud," ISA shared.

"We were delighted to be able to do a cover and it was a great honor to perform with the original artists," Seeun added, while J said, "I think it’s so meaningful that STAYC got to do the first remix of this song. It was such an amazing stage and it’s something I'll remember for a long time!"

During the rehearsal for Seeun, ISA, and J's performance with TLC, Tionne was having a bit of trouble with the choreography. Despite this, STAYC said they were optimistic that it would all work out for the final performance, which it did!

"I was a bit concerned at first but I had faith that we could pull it off so that kept me reassured," Seeun told TooFab, to which ISA added, "She has so much stage experience so I expected her to take over the stage with her various stage manners. And honestly, I would've been even more envious if she had done everything perfectly!"

J noted that the choreography was "prepared in such a short time, so I can't say I wasn't worried," but added that she "was sure we’d be able to pull it off." She also pointed out that they all "enjoyed practicing together."

Meanwhile, ahead of their rehearsals, the two groups both bonded together out in Seoul, with Seeun, ISA, and J taking TLC out for donuts to celebrate the anniversary of "Waterfalls" -- even surprising Tionne and Chilli with a donut cake.

"The donuts were so pretty that I thought it would be wonderful to give them as a gift. We had already grown closer while talking, but I think that moment made us bond even more," Seeun said.

"Donuts are such popular in other countries. Korean donuts have so many flavors and designs so I'd love to introduce it to them hoping they could remember us from time to time by making a donut cake that was both familiar and new. I think it was a happy moment that brought us even closer," ISA chimed in, while J added, "I was so proud because they loved it so much and I sincerely would like to say congratulations once more."

As for the other group, Sieun, Yoon, and Sumin took Boy George -- a longtime Buddhist -- to a temple, with the girls and British icon appearing to share a special -- and peaceful -- moment together.

"I realized Boy George is a true Buddhist when I saw how deeply interested and curious he was about temples even in another country. As we explored together, we shared our impressions and learned about the history related to religion," Sieun said. "It was also a time to grow closer to Boy George as we talked about many topics such as the most active days of his career, how those experiences compare with STAYC’s current promotions, how he made his debut, and even the fan culture."

Yoon noted that she doesn't visit temples "very often," so the experience "felt amazing."

"Sharing this new experience with Boy George was truly special, and it felt like a healing moment in the middle of our busy schedule. I hope to visit again when I get the chance," she added.

Sumin similarly shared, "This was almost my first time experiencing it firsthand, and it gave me a feeling of calmness. I truly enjoyed being able to share such a healing moment together."

For the competition, both groups absolutely rocked the stage for their performances, but there could only be one winner, with TLC and Seeun, ISA, and J taking home the crown!

While speaking with TooFab, STAYC opened up about what it was like to compete against one another, sharing whether or not they feel the time apart impacted their dynamic as a group.

"Honestly, it felt more like we were enjoying each other’s stages than competing," Yoon said. "Since the six of us always perform together, being in the position to watch each other for the first time felt both surprising and fun. I was watching them in front for the first time and I thought, 'Aha, that's what they look like on stage.'"

The girl group went on to reflect on their experience appearing on the show and collaborating with TLC and Boy George.

"They had such a sense of composure. We usually plan out every detail for our stages, but Boy George and TLC just had these natural gestures on stage that looked so amazing," Yoon shared. "Watching them made me hope to become an artist who can deliver a performance that feels both natural and great like theirs."

"The music industry in Korea is expanding across generations through remake stages and even full remake albums. Being able to collaborate beyond both generation and nationality made me realize once again the powerful influence of K-pop," Sieun added. "Watching the two artists with their own distinct views, musical values, and strong presence on stage made me wonder how I could build a powerful and unique color like theirs. It also inspired me to further expand STAYC's unique musical identity."

Seeun from STAYC also shared that she also loved watching the Spice Girls' appearance on KPOPPED, telling TooFab, "I was always a big fan of Spice Girls so their performance was extra memorable for me!"

Meanwhile, STAYC revealed the artists they'd like to collaborate with in a similar style if given the opportunity.

J chose Dua Lipa, saying, "I'm personally a huge fan of Dua Lipa, so I'd love to share the stage with her if I ever get the chance. I've been evaluated with her songs since my trainee days, and they always led to good results. I'm truly grateful for the artist she is."

As for the Western artist they'd like to see put their spin on one of their songs, Sumin shared, "I would love to do that. I'm personally a big fan of Bebe Rexha, and I think her style would go perfectly with our song 'BEBE,' so I'd really love to see it happen."

K-pop, of course, is a global phenomenon, with millions of passionate fans worldwide.

When asked if they believe there are any misconceptions about the genre, Sieun said, "I think K-pop was once recognized mainly for its catchy choruses, synchronized group dances, and the concepts unique to K-POP idols. Now, with frequent collaborations with overseas artists and growing diversity in concepts and genres, it feels more like a blended form of music rather than a single defined style. I also think people are starting to accept it more openly without misunderstanding it. I hope K-pop will continue to be loved and enjoyed as a culture in the years ahead."

As a beloved K-pop group, STAYC shared their thoughts on the hit movie, KPop Demon Hunters, after the Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation fantasy musical has been breaking records on Netflix, at the box office, and on the Billboard charts, with Yoon noting that she's a fan.

"I watched the film! I had the opportunity to cover 'Golden' so I watched it to figure out what kind of emotion I should sing with," she told TooFab. "The film was so enjoyable. It felt more interesting since it focused on K-pop and I enjoyed looking for all the little details."

STAYC -- which is an acronym for "Star to a Young Culture" -- was formed by High Up Entertainment, and debuted in 2020. The group kicked off their second world tour -- the Stay Tuned Global Tour -- in June, and will start their North American leg next month.

"It's always fun to meet different fans and experience different cultures," Sumi told TooFab of the tour. "I can't wait to see what kind of fans we’ll meet in the cities we’re visiting for the first time."