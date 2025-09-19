Stephen Baldwin Makes Rare Comments Praising Daughter Hailey Bieber

Getty

Stephen Baldwin is praising his daughter, Hailey Bieber, on her success.

During a recent appearance on Tori Spelling's MisSPELLING podcast, the actor made rare comments about his daughter, even admitting that he "never" talks about the 28-year-old. Baldwin, 59, applauded Hailey on the "impossible" success of her beauty brand, Rhode, which sold to el.f. Beauty for a whopping $1 billion in May.

"Look at my daughter. I never talk about her, but my daughter has done the impossible, relatively. But in this day and age, in the last 10 years, it's not impossible. It's happened," Baldwin told Spelling.

"These kinds of successes are happening," he continued. "And young people are making unbelievable amounts of money on the Internet in ways that are very sketchy. So, God bless her."

Baldwin -- who shares Hailey and daughter Alaia, 32, with wife Kennya Baldwin -- has praised Hailey's success in the past, including her time as a model and with Rhode, which she founded in 2022.

"She’s super smart, smart in business," he said while appearing on The Adam Carolla Show in June. "Succeeded as a model prior to everything she's doing now. But the cool part was she actually had an offer to do something pretty big and cool in the cosmetics a couple years ago and didn’t."

"The reason it's succeeding is people are responding to it," he continued. "It actually works as hydration and all of that."

Baldwin's comments aside, Hailey revealed last year that she's "not super close" with her family.

The model -- who welcomed her first child with husband Justin Bieber in August 2024 -- spoke to W Magazine the month prior, saying, "I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent."