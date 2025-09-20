Pregnant Cardi Recalls How She Once 'Ripped' During Childbirth

YouTube

"My second baby, he too big -- he broke me," said the rapper, who shares Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1, with ex Offset, and is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B is looking back at her previous experiences with childbirth.

During an appearance on Friday's episode of The Breakfast Club, the rapper -- who is pregnant with her fourth child -- recalled delivering her first three kids, revealing she "ripped" while giving birth to her first child, Kulture.

She shares three children -- Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1 -- with estranged husband Offset, and is currently pregnant with her and boyfriend Stefon Diggs' first child together.

While speaking to The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne tha God and Loren LaRosa, Cardi, 31, explained that she's not too worried about going on tour right after she welcomes her fourth child, noting that her most recent childbirth experience was easy -- but her first two were not.

"My second baby, he too big -- he broke me," she said. "The first one, I had to stitch."

"Down there?" Loren asked, to which Cardi replied, "The cat? Oh yeah, I ripped."

Charlamagne -- who is a dad of four daughters -- noted his co-host doesn't have any kids, with Loren asking Cardi, "How did you pee? Oh my god, Cardi, hold my hand. I'm so sorry.

"It was hard," the Grammy winner said, before she went on, "But that's what I’m saying. Now things are just a little different, and I'm more experienced. The third one was so easy, so I'm expecting this one to be as easy as well, in the name of the Lord. That's why I'm like, 'I just did it last year. I can do it [again].'"

Earlier this week, Cardi B revealed her pregnancy news during an interview with Gayle King on Wednesday's episode of CBS Mornings.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper -- who is promoting her upcoming album Am I the Drama -- announced she's expecting her fourth child, her first with her boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs.

Cardi revealed her baby is due before she kicks off her first headlining arena tour, the "Little Miss Drama" tour, in February ... following the release of her second studio album, Am I the Drama, which was released on Friday.

"It's coming before my tour," Cardi told King, who asked if she's "ready."

"I'm very ready. Even when I'm pregnant, I'm very, very ready," she said, "'cause I'm getting my body ready. I stretch it out, I stretch. So as soon as I give birth, tour rehearsal starts."

Cardi has opened up about her postpartum experiences in the past.

A little over a week after the birth of her daughter, Blossom, last September, the "I Like It" rapper was already back in the gym, and addressed a fan who questioned her decision to jump back into her fitness regimen shortly after giving birth.

At the time, Cardi shared footage of herself on the Stair Master on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Late night gym sessio. No heavy lifting, no weight just straight stair master until next week. Remember ladies this is my third baby… with my other 2 babies I was still on bedrest on the first week postpartum."

A fan took to X, formerly Twitter, and reshared Cardi's video, pointing out that the "Enough" rapper was at the gym even though it had "barely been a week" since she welcomed her baby girl.

In response, Cardi detailed why she's already back in the gym, noting that her postpartum journey is "a little different" compared to previous ones.