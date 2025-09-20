Florida Man Accused of Mom's Brutal Murder, Tried to Climb Tree, Choke K9 During Police Chase

Collier County Sheriff’s Office/Cape Coral Police Department

The man's 69-year-old mother was found with "a significant number of stab wounds to her head and neck," before the suspect led police on a wild chase, resulting in a "physical altercation" with a K-9, with the man being found with "noticeable blood" on his shoes and in his car.

A Florida man accused of brutally murdering his mother was arrested following an intense police chase, in which he attempted to climb a tree and attacked a K-9 -- all while he was covered in blood, per police footage.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Devin Bryant Johnson, 28, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the gruesome killing of his mother, Rosemary Johnson, 69, who was found dead -- with stab wounds on her head and neck -- in her home.

Per the press release, on Tuesday, police responded to a report about a deceased body found at Rosemary's address after family members "said they had been trying to get ahold of their mother and were unable to reach her."

"They drove to house, went in, observed bloody foot prints, and located their mother’s body," the Cape Coral Police Department said. "Officers responded to the scene and located 69-year-old Rosemary Johnson deceased with a significant number of stab wounds to her head and neck."

According to police, following a neighborhood canvass, it was determined that Johnson was seen fleeing his home in his car before officers arrived, which led to a police chase, in which he evaded a traffic stop, before he traveled into Collier County.

As shown in bodycam footage released by the Collier County Sheriff's Office, deputies disabled Johnson's vehicle using stop sticks, before he then fled on foot in the woods, with deputies chasing after him. Per the video, Johnson can be seen attempting to evade arrest by trying to climb a tree.

According to Cape Coral Police Department Chief Anthony Sizemore in a press conference, Johnson also attempted to grab a deputy's firearm, and got into a "physical altercation" with a K-9, striking the dog "multiple times." According to Gulf Coast News, the K-9 bit Johnson, resulting in him suffering facial bruises.

Per the outlet, the location where Jackson was detained was 42 miles from the crime scene.

After he was arrested, Cape Coral Police said they found the "presence of blood on the exterior and interior" of his detained vehicle, adding that his "shoes also had noticeable blood on them.

Johnson was arrested and taken into Collier County Jail for several charges, including Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement, Battery on Law Enforcement, Attempting to take a Law Enforcement Officer’s Firearm, and Animal Cruelty, per the Cape Coral Police Department. Johnson was also later charged with second-degree murder.

Police said they also discovered Johnson had purchased a ticket to Costa Rica that day.

Following Rosemary's murder, her daughter released a statement.



"During this incredibly difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy and prayers as we navigate through this unimaginable loss," she told Gulf Coast News. "The person responsible for this vicious act, I am committed to pursuing the highest form of justice for what has been done. Our freedom is not a gift; it is a responsibility. I will fight for the justice my mother deserves."

According to police, family members said Johnson had a "documented history of domestic violence and substance abuse." There are also conflicting allegations of an abusive history in the Johnson family.

Johnson was previously arrested in January and March of this year for allegedly attacking his mother, according to Law&Crime, citing court records.

Per the outlet, Rosemary previously said her son suffers from a "mental illness," which she described as schizophrenia. She also filed a petition for an injunction for protection "against domestic violence" in March, according to Law&Crime.

In an alleged handwritten petition, Rosemary wrote, per the outlet, "On March 12 he grabbed my arms and held my arms down and bruised my arms and wrist and spit in my face over trying to take my phone (since he doesn't have one). He is unable to work because of his mental health, Devin lives with me but now I am staying at my daughters because I don't feel safe around him."

Law&Crime also reported that Rosemary detailed in the petition how her son allegedly attacked her in January. The outlet cited a probable cause statement that alleged Johnson left his mother stranded in a power recliner.

"Officers arrived on scene and made contact with an elderly female who appeared to be out of breath and sweating and fearful," a probable cause statement said, per Law&Crime. "[Rosemary Johnson] stated that her son Devin Johnson, who lives with her, hit her on top of her head, took her mobility walker and threw it across the room and then proceeded to remove her cell phone from her hand and smashed it multiple times on the floor."

Johnson then allegedly "turned off the power at the electrical panel," leaving Rosemary unable "to get out of her power recliner in her living room," per police.

"Johnson then took the car keys, a pile of clothing, fishing rod and spear gun before leaving the residence in the vehicle," the docs read, according to Law&Crime. After Rosemary was ultimately able to get out of her recliner, she went to a neighbor's home for help, per the outlet.

Amid Rosemary's murder investigation, Cape Coral Police said, "We will continue working tirelessly to build a strong case. Justice for the victim and her family remains our priority."

Johnson remains behind bars at Collier County Jail.