Kyle Richards' Daughter Sophia 'Peed' Her Underwear at Sister's Wedding, Why She 'Kept It On'

"I look down and I realize I'm peeing in my underwear, just straight through my underwear," the 25-year-old recalls of the "humbling experience," sharing that she was wearing a "brand new pair" of SKIMS undies.

Kyle Richards' daughter, Sophia Umansky, is getting real candid about a bathroom accident that went down at her sister Alexia's wedding.

In a recent TikTok video, the 25-year-old -- who is the daughter of The Housewives of Beverly Hills star and ex Mauricio Umansky -- recalled how she used the bathroom without realizing she still had her underwear on, and shared why she decided to keep them on following the snafu.

"At Alexia's wedding, as we were leaving the party to go back to the house that we were staying at," Sophia began, "I turned to my friend and I was like, 'This is so weird. I know for a fact I had underwear on and I don't have it on anymore. I know what a free vagine feels like. It's just not on me anymore.' And she was like, 'You definitely still have it on you. It didn't fall off and disappear.'"

The reality star noted that she wore a "tight sequined dress" for her sister's September 6 wedding to Jake Zingerman in Los Angeles.

"I couldn't really pull at it and feel if I had underwear on," she continued, recalling how she continued to argue to her friend that she was not wearing underwear. "[I told her] Either my underwear fell off or I was drunk and went pee and left it in the bathroom. I don't know what happened, but my underwear is no longer on my body."

"Anyways, we get back to the house and I'm dying to pee," Sophia went on. "So I run into the bathroom and she comes with me and I start peeing and I'm like, 'Oh, thank God.' And she's like, 'Are you peeing?' And I was like, 'Yes.' But then I realized there's no sound coming out. So I look down and I realize I'm peeing in my underwear, just straight through my underwear, fully have my underwear on. I'm just peeing right through it and that was a really humbling experience."

While the influencer noted that "most people probably would have thrown their underwear away," she's "not most people," adding that her underwear were a "brand new pair" from SKIMS, Kim Kardshian's popular shapewear and clothing brand.

"I kept it on, not gonna lie," Sophia said, before adding, "But point is, I had just gotten this underwear in the mail the day before from SKIMS, and clearly it's so comfortable you can't even feel that it's there. So I don't know if that's a good thing or a bad thing, but personally, I think comfort is very important when it comes to underwear. So shout out to SKIMS."

"And that's the story of when I peed in my pants," she concluded.

Sophia captioned the video, "@SKIMS giving a whole new meaning to barely there underwear."

Fans took to the comments section to react to her funny story, with her sister Alexia, 29, even expressing her surprise.

"You kept it ON?" she wrote.

"i was gonna say 'it happens' but like i dont know if it does actually," a fan joked, while another said, "BAHAHAHAAH THE FACT U SHARED THIS. OBSSESED."