9 Celebrities Who Let Other Stars Live With Them

Getty

"She took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space."

Not all celebrities live in mansions and penthouse apartments. If they’re just starting their career or if they’ve made it big, sometimes stars need a little help when it comes to housing. And when times get tough, many celebs turn to their friends. Quite a few famous faces have admitted that they’ve crashed with their pals in their time of need, whether they’ve fallen on tough times or just need a temporary spot away from Hollywood. Thankfully, these stars had friends who were happy to help, even if it meant lending them their house!

Find out who these celebrities lived with…

Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner

Shortly after Sophie Turner and ex Joe Jonas split, the actress didn’t have a place to go while she was living in New York City. She reached out to her pal Taylor Swift to see if she knew anyone who was renting -- and Taylor stepped in to offer up her apartment for free while Sophie was figuring out her new living situation.

“Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” she told British Vogue. “I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space.

Jamie Foxx & Ed Sheeran

Back when Ed Sheeran was just an aspiring artist hoping to get his foot in the door, he approached Jamie Foxx about appearing on his radio show, which often featured up-and-coming artists. Jamie liked what he heard and ended up allowing Ed to live at his home for six weeks while he worked on music in Los Angeles. He even got him a slot at an open mic night where he performed in front of an audience of 800 incredible musicians.

“He plays on [the show] and is incredible so I said, ‘I know you don’t have anywhere to go so just chill here.’ I said, ‘Listen man, I think you got the goods but I got to check you out so I took him down to this show that I was doing, a live night every Monday night in Downtown LA...He went out there on a ukulele and got a standing ovation in 12 minutes and the rest was history,” Jamie said on The Graham Norton Show.

Courteney Cox & Ed Sheeran

Ed also benefited from the kindness of Courteney Cox. While he was working on his second album, she allowed him to live at her beach house -- and in return, he ended up introducing her to her longtime partner, Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid.

“I ended up spending a lot of time living in [Courteney’s] beach house, while bumping into all these random people,” he once shared. “We spent Thanksgiving eve at Jennifer [Aniston]’s and Thanksgiving day at Courteney’s.”

Zach Braff & Amanda Kloots

When late Broadway star Nick Cordero was hospitalized with life-threatening coronavirus complications, his best friend Zach Braff stepped in to take care of his family. While Nick was in the hospital and after his untimely death, his wife Amanda Kloots and their son Elvis lived in Zach’s guest house in Los Angeles.

“I mean, [his support]’s meant everything. He literally gave us a home to live in -- so talk about a rock,” Amanda later told ET. “It was a safe place to be and was a place that I felt comforted in and supported in -- it was kinda like this little safe haven. He’s just been such a dear, close friend and we both have suffered through so much together.”

Tyler Perry & Meghan Markle

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from their royal duties and moved across the pond, they lost their government-provided security. Living in Canada, they were swarmed by paparazzi and felt unsafe. Meghan ended up reaching out to Tyler Perry, who helped them acquire their own personal security and let them live at his home until they could find a safe place to be.

“He sent me a letter before the wedding just saying he was praying for me and that if I ever need anything, he would be there. Months and months and months went by. And then one day, when we were in Canada, I had called him. Finally, after years at that point, first time we ever spoke, and I was just a wreck, I was just crying and crying. Sometimes, it’s just easier to open up to someone who knows nothing at all. And that was that moment with me and Tyler,” Meghan shared in her Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Ben Winston & Harry Styles

Amid Harry Styles’ rise to fame, he moved out of his family’s home and bought a place in London. While the home was getting renovated, he needed a place to stay -- and his friend, producer and director Ben Winston, allowed Harry to move into his family’s home. Harry ended up living in their attic for almost two years.

“Those 20 months were when [One Direction] went from being on a reality show, The X Factor, to being the biggest-selling artists in the world. That period of time, he was living with us in the most mundane suburban situation. No one ever found out, really. Even when we went out for a meal, it's such a sweet family neighborhood, no one dreamed it was actually him. But he made our house a home. And when he moved out, we were gutted,” Ben shared with Rolling Stone.

Peter Jackson & Sir Ian McKellen

Before Taylor Swift purchased her famed New York City apartment, it was owned by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson. At the time that it was sold, he was letting Sir Ian McKellen live there for free. Since the property was sold, Taylor ended up having to kick him out.

“When I was living in Peter Jackson’s apartment in New York, Taylor Swift bought it while I was there and I was thrown out before I wanted to leave!” he told Gay Star News. “She bought [the apartment], she had every right to -- I was just lodging there for free! She did ask me to appear with Patrick Stewart at her show in LA, but I had something else to do that night.”

Justin Timberlake & Ryan Gosling

Before Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling were massive superstars, they lived together while working on The Mickey Mouse Club. After moving to Los Angeles, Ryan had initially been living with his mom, but she had to return to Canada for a job, so Justin’s family offered to house the young actor.

“My mom was his guardian for like six months. We actually lived together ... We were probably a little closer than the rest of the kids that were on the show just because we had to share a bathroom,” Justin said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ariana Grande & Colleen Ballinger

When YouTube star Colleen Ballinger was first finding success as a social media star, she found a support system in Ariana Grande and her family. They even allowed Colleen to live with them for a period of time.